The ARK (PCG), formerly known as Harrison Pentecostal Church of God, introduces new pastors Virgil and Laurie Dennis to the community with Vision 2020 and Beyond.
The public is invited to the celebration on Saturday, June 27, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be food, games and music
The ARK is located on Hwy. 65 North just past the Tourist Information Center and across from Parker RV. For more information call or text Pastor Dennis at (573) 480-9910.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
