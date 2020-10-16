I love definitions. Especially for interesting words. I was actually going to look up another word for this column, but when I signed on to Dictionary.com the word for the day was “Doldrums.” Hummm I thought. I guess that really is a word.
“Doldrums is a state of inactivity or stagnation, as in business or art.”
I’m thinking there are many of us who are so tired of COVID that we could easily be in the doldrums one minute and fine the next. So many people are fighting for their life, while others hardly notice they have it. Such a strange virus.
So how does one get “out of the doldrums?”
Well, remember I am not a doctor … barely a writer. But I think surrounding yourself with positive music, sunlight, positive friends and of course Jesus Christ and His Word are the best antidotes.
It’s been said by many experts that sunlight, (Vitamin D) is a great way to chase away negative moods. I’ve been told that people who live where it is dark a major part of the year have to have special sun lamps in their homes to simulate the real thing … that isn’t happening where they are.
Just opening the shades to let in light sure helps my mood a lot. I don’t smoke, but I often take a “smoke break” to walk outside and get some sunshine. I call the alley outside our office my external phone booth. Psalms 27:1 reads, “The Lord is my light and my salvation; Whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life; Of whom shall I be afraid?”
I’ve told my husband many times, and in case he wasn’t listening, I’ll share it with you. If I’m ever in a coma (I almost typed comma!!!!) I want him to have the Christian radio station, KLOVE or The WIND FM playing all day long in my hospital room. I just know the positive words and messages in those songs that uplift Jesus Christ, would bring me right out of it … unless it’s my expiration date!
Sure everyone can be stuck in the doldrums from time to time, but no need to stay there!
Another thing you can do is read a funny book, or watch a funny movie or TV Show. There are some good ones from the past that are guaranteed to make you laugh.
“Then our mouth was filled with laughter, and our tongue with singing. Then they said among the nations, ‘The Lord has done great things for them.” Psalms 126:2 NKJV
Throw some singing in there with that laughter. But don’t sing a sad song about someone who lost their best dog in a bar fight.
The definition of doldrums is also a state of stagnation or inactivity. Do you know why my aerobics teacher says, “Just keep moving?” She knows no matter how crazy I look doing the moves, if I keep moving and pumping my arms, my heart is still getting a good workout.
Don’t tell me you can’t do anything. Yes you can! Call someone and pray for them. Send a note of encouragement. Sure some have stayed safely in their homes since March. And when I have called them, they sound so chipper — they perk me up! Go sit on your back porch and get some sunshine. Wave at every car that drives by from the front porch. Just do something to keep you moving.
If you’re watching TV, make yourself get up at every commercial and trot around the room as fast as you can go. Pump those arms. Of course you can throw in a load of laundry, or write a column in between cooking taco meat for lunch tomorrow!
Don’t get stuck. Stagnated water is yucky. No one wants to swim or take a bath in that. If you are stagnant you could smell yucky, too. Or have a yucky bad attitude. So keep moving!!! If you can, get out and walk or drive around the block. You don’t have to get close to anyone or hug and kiss … just wave and keep moving!
Jesus Christ wants to be your best friend and encourager. How long has it been since you’ve opened your Bible? Read Proverbs 16 today, since that is the day of the week this column is published. Don’t worry, I read Prov. 16 before I recommended it, and there’s nothing scary or a ton of begats in it. Just great words and thoughts for your day. Tomorrow you can read Prov. 17 and so forth. Make it a positive habit to run from the doldrums when they are trying to chase you down!
