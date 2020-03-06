Make plans to attend a Biblical Passover Seder at The Sanctuary of Hope in Branson. The night of the Seder will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 13. It will feature special music, traditional dance, the Biblical account of Passover and a complete dinner. Messianic Rabbi Jeremy Storch will officiate.
Everyone is invited, but seating is limited. The price of the early bird special is $35 for adults (13 & up), $20 for youth (7-12), $10.00 for children (3-6), and Toddlers 2 & under are free. To purchase tickets or request additional information, call (417) 334-7373 or go to our website.
The Passover celebration is an annual Jewish event commemorating the liberation and exodus from Egypt of several million Israelites approximately 3500 years ago according to biblical history.
“Our (Messianic) Passover celebration is really as much for Christians as it is for Jews,” Rabbi Storch explains, adding that Messianic Jews are Believers in Yeshua (Hebrew for Jesus). “We believe that the Passover Lamb of Exodus points to Yeshua who was crucified on Passover as the Lamb of God.”
Storch founded The Tabernacle 18 years ago. His congregation meets in Branson and includes Jewish believers and Christians interested in learning about the Hebrew roots of Christianity.
“A Messianic Passover Seder is really a rehearsal for the Marriage Supper of the Lamb, as prophesied in the Bible,” Storch explained. “Essentially, it is what the church knows as communion, but in much greater detail. It is something that every Christian should experience.”
The Tabernacle holds Shabbat (Sabbath) services at 11 a.m. every Saturday. The congregation is located at 256 Church Road in the Branson Hills Ministry Center.
Visit thetabernacleinbranson.com for additional information about The Tabernacle and Messianic Judaism.
