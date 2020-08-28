“Today, I will not stress over things I cannot control.”
Saw this phrase in a store window on a cute tote bag. Why do we worry about things we can’t control? But we sure do.
We are worried about the virus. We can control some aspects of contacting it … but others we cannot. We cannot control how sick we get if we get it. Except we can try to have our immune system in good shape.
A hurricane is ravaging the coast and we can’t control if we get a flood or a sprinkle. We can pray for flood waters to abate and people to be rescued — but we don’t control the weather.
It’s also a heavily contested political season. We can not control the outcome of any political situation — good or bad. The nation’s economy is not in my hands either.
God knew we would tend to worry. That’s why Phillipians 4 is in the Bible for us to read and think about every day!
First of all the apostle Paul tells us to “Rejoice in the Lord always. Again I will say rejoice!” We can not be worrying and rejoicing at the same time. I’m pretty sure it’s impossible, but go ahead and try if you desire!
Then he tells us to be anxious for nothing. That’s worrying about things we can’t control. We have no control over so many things, it’s amazing.
Then God reminds us to bring everything to Him in prayer. EVERYTHING! And He adds … with thanksgiving … Let your requests be made known to God.
It’s so difficult to be thankful for bad things … and I don’t believe He expects us to be thankful for the hurt shoulder or broken toe. But we can be thankful the shoulder is still attached and the toe will heal! That’s being flippant to someone who has recently experienced a severe tragedy. But God wants all things to be brought to Him. Because of the next phrase … And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.
Then God admonishes us to medicate on things that are true, noble, just, pure, lovely, of good report, and adds, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy — meditate on these things.
God’s peace. How do I describe that? Let me try to describe the opposite. Look at the photos of the ocean waves in the Gulf today. The ocean, the lakes, rivers and streams are churning with disturbance caused by hurricane force winds and atmospheric pressures etc!
Now imagine a lake that is as smooth as glass. The perfect kind of water-skiing conditions. To me that speaks of God’s peace.
I love the passage where the skilled fishermen are scared to death in their own boat, on their own lake where they have lots of knowledge and experience. Jesus is taking advantage of 40 winks of sleep. They can’t believe He is sleeping. But He did tell them “we are going to the other side.” He didn’t say, “we are all going to drown out in the middle of this lake. I hope you paid your life insurance premium this month.”
As water began pouring over the side, they woke Him up to share the horrible “news” of the storm … Jesus stood up (in a storm, with waves crashing and water pouring into the boat). The Bible states He rebuked the wind, and said to the sea, “Peace be still!”
“The wind ceased and there was a great calm,” Mark 4:39. There’s no guarantee that God will step in and put an immediate stop to a hurricane … He could. (Wouldn’t that freak out the Weather Channel staff?)
But He can fill your heart with calmness like you’ve never experienced. Like a glassy smooth body of water. I’m thankful for the hope of eternity that we can have with a relationship with Jesus. But I’m very grateful for the love, peace, leadership and involvement He has in my life … right now. I’m never alone and I never have to spend time worrying. You can have this peace, too. Ask.
