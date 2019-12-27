“This has been a dream of mine for a long time — Prayer on the Square,” said Norma Wilson Newman. “I’ve often wondered why we can pray for missionaries on foreign fields, but we fail to pray for each other and our communities — right here.”
Wilson-Newman returned from spending time in Russia in the early 80s with a passion for sharing the gospel in her own community. She and Beth Van Wieren recently opened “Prayer on the Square,” at 207 W. Stephenson so individuals can come and someone will pray with them. There is also a message-only phone line where requests for prayer can be shared and the ladies will specifically pray.
Winter hours for the ministry are Wednesdays and Fridays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. unless the weather is prohibiting.
“This is a Bible-believing, non-denominational ministry. We just want to pray for people. Our God is so powerful and we don’t pray enough,” Wilson-Newman said. “I wanted to be on the square, and this is as close as I can get for right now. I see people walking around the square, praying for the businesses and the community. It’s a wonderful sight.”
Wilson-Newman set up a non-profit ministry after she returned from Russia and her motto has always been, “Help us introduce Jesus one person at a time.”
For more information visit Prayer on the Square at 207 W. Stephenson or call the message-line at (870) 741-4166.
