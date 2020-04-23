Local Christians are organizing a “Walk Across Arkansas” to bring attention to the power of prayer in restoring communities, the state and nation after the pandemic.
On Saturday, May 2, the prayer walk will begin at the Arkansas/Oklahoma state lines on Hwy. 412 at Siloam Springs and follow 412 to Paragould into the bootheel of Missouri.
Eugene Saul has a map already drawn out in 10 mile increments. “You don’t have to walk that whole 10 miles yourself. We’d just like to have as many people signed up and participate as possible, he said.”
“The roots of our nation was established in prayer and we believe the churches ought to be the leaders in restoring our nation,” he said. “This walk will be on Saturday, May 2. Many people will be back in their churches on Sunday, May 3, and the Governor hopes to open the economy back up on Monday, May 4.”
“Many people have said, “As Arkansas goes, so goes the nation. We are the heart of the Bible Belt and our people have a good understanding of the Lord. I’m just radical enough to believe God can do anything, and look forward to what he will do with this call to prayer.”
“Hwy. 412 is part of the “Trail of Tears,” which brings us back to the roots of our nation. There’s so many things God is doing with this project. It has been planed a long time, and we weren’t sure if it should continue. But now we know it’s God’s time and people will be carrying the “Appeal to Heaven” flags, wearing T-Shirts and hats,” Saul said.
Prayer March 1
Josh Williams (from left) and Austin Tate will be walking and carrying the ‘Appeal to Heaven’ flags during the prayer walk scheduled for Saturday, May 2.
Prayer March 2
Austin Tate and Josh Williams will be walking and carrying the ‘Appeal to Heaven’ flags during the prayer walk scheduled for Saturday, May 2.
