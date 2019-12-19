David Owens to minister
Evangelist David Owens will minister Sunday, Dec. 22, at 6:30 p.m. at Jubilee Worship Center, located in the Quality Inn Convention Center on Hwy. 62/65 North. For more information contact Pastor Ken Rensink at (870) 426-4147.
Christmas Eve carol service
St. John’s Episcopal will host a Christmas Eve carol service at 10:30 p.m. and a Christmas Eve mass at 11 p.m. Any musician wishing to participate can attend rehearsals at 9:15 p.m. for the brass band and 9:45 p.m. for the choir.
Christmas activities, lunch
St. Paul's United Methodist Church will host a Join us on Christmas Eve for fellowship at 6:30 followed by Candlelight Communion service at 7:30 at 824 S. Oak. St. Paul's will also provide Christmas dinner at noon on Christmas Day. (870) 577-2310.
Community communion
Life Abundant Church is hosting communion on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 beginning at 5 p.m. The church is located at 397 Sorrell Street. For more information call (870) 577-0638.
