It’s so much fun to be a secret blesser. Let me explain.
Matthew writes in his gospel, “that your charitable deed may be in secret; and your Father who sees in secret will Himself reward you openly.” Matthew 6:4 NKJV.
Secrets are so much fun. And providing a secret blessing is one of the best feelings there can be.
Two Sundays ago, I spotted some weeds next to our front sidewalk at church that just looked horrible. Well, I decided I could pull those weeds … maybe as good as someone who knew what they were doing. So now, dressed in church clothes ready for a Sunday morning service … what do I do with pulled weeds? Well, like any guilty person, I hid them behind the big shrubs in front of our church. I noticed the shrubs really looked bad. I’ve been warned within an inch of my life not to get the electric clippers after anything. So I just prayed, “Lord please lay it upon someone’s heart to trim this unruly shrub!”
Well, two weeks later a man stopped by and spoke to our associate. He wanted permission to trim those shrubs for us. He is a professional lawn man, but wouldn’t leave his name or card. Tim asked him what church he went to. So thank you lawn man from Bear Creek Springs Baptist Church for trimming our shrubs. What is even more interesting, God had laid it on his heart two weeks ago, and he just never had the opportunity to stop. When he finally stopped, he told Tim he had to be obedient and trim the shrubs.
Oh my goodness!!!! I hadn’t even told anyone I pulled weeds, let alone share my prayer request for a shrub trimmer!!!
I just love it when God answers our prayers … even about shrubs! He cares about anything that we care about. That’s why it’s so easy for me to trust God with my salvation. He walks this journey with me … every moment of every day! He hears the cries of my heart, and will hear yours too.
There are times when I feel like I have an “unspoken” need that I don’t share with anyone else, except God. Because I love to watch God’s power as he answers that prayer for me. No one else was aware of that need.
God even says, “Try me!” How can you resist a ‘free’ try me!
Here’s another verse. “Bring all the tithes into the storehouse, That there may be food in My house, And try Me now in this,” Says the LORD of hosts, “If I will not open for you the windows of heaven And pour out for you such blessing That there will not be room enough to receive it.” Malachi 3:10 NKJV.
This verse is used a lot to encourage obedient tithing and giving. But it’s also about all kinds of blessings. When God says, “And try ME now in this!” I think we should give God a try.
A customer of our newspaper sent us some press releases to get in for their business. I’m glad to do that … it’s what I do! He teasingly said, I owe you a Sonic drink. So I teasingly (sort of) replied Ok, Unsweet tea is good for me! The next thing I knew, he had dropped off a gift card to Sonic. So now I can order the unsweet tea plus add sugar free peach and sugar free mango. (I didn’t want to burden a man with those kinds of details!). Isn’t God good to me!
So I challenge you to find a way you can be a “secret blessing” for someone. It could be an encouraging note of thanks for what they do. It might not be a secret to the person who received the blessing (as in my Sonic example) but this person did not post on social media what he had done for me. So the secret is between him and me … and now you! But I still haven’t told you what his name is or the business he represents.
Anyway, you get the idea. Be a blessing this week and remember how good that feels to you. Just imagine how good God feels when he blesses us and he loves to be a blessing to us.
(I know we should keep it a secret, but I’d love to hear about it, especially if you are the receiver!)
