Don’t you love to see God work in some of our “impossible” situations? I sure do. I often say, “God is showing off.” I know He’s not full of pride or has a “showy” personality as a human would have. But He can do some amazing things just because He really is God!
You just have to look at all the colors involved in an amazing sunset and thank God for His creativity.
Our world is such a mess right now. It’s so sad, but as a friend reminded me, “Wait and see what God will do.”
My friend, Marcy grew up in Brazil as a missionary kid and later served there with her husband. Let me share her words with you.
When I was just a young child growing up in Brazil our family found ourselves in a dangerous situation on a travel journey. My father prayed for God's protection on that journey — yet suddenly we were faced with another situation that seemed anything but an answer to prayer. My younger brother Kevin tapped my dad on his shoulder and said: “but daddy we even prayed!!! ...”
The answer that my dad gave all of us that day became ingrained in our lives forever. He said: “Yes we did, and now we will wait and see what God will do!”
I woke up this morning thinking about that wonderful God inspired phrase! As we face the new year with so many challenges let us not feel anxious for the things that may seem like unanswered prayers whatever they may be! Let us keep on keeping on with faith, hope and trust, claiming “WAIT AND SEE WHAT GOD WILL DO!”
My Bible reading plan has started over and right now, I’m in an in-depth study of Genesis. Noah is quite the hero. With Adam and Eve’s spiral toward sin, and one of their sons murdering his brother, things just got worse and worse. Of course that is par for the course with sin.
R. Zaccharias said, “Sin will take you farther than you want to go, keep you longer than you want to stay, and cost you more than you want to pay.”
How are we supposed to be a light in such a dark world? You know the saying, the light shines brightest when it’s the darkest outside. Our lights of God’s love should be very bright right now.
So how does a believer who is following God’s leading survive in such a negative time as we live in right now? First of all, we must trust God. This virus is all things evil and wicked. With the destruction it is doing to families and economies — worldwide! It is not a respecter of persons. Poor, rich, Godly, sinful, healthy, sickly — it’s real and so unpredictable. People in the same household have different symptoms and problems.
I won’t even bring up the political mess our country is in except to say the enemy is using everything in his power to get our eyes off of Jesus Christ and what He did for each one of us.
I’m thankful God made the promise to Noah that He would never destroy the world again by flood. (Remember, God gave the rainbow as a symbol of that promise.) It must have really been bad times for God to wish He had never created us. But Noah “walked” with God. When you walk with a partner or friend, you’ve got time to talk about lots of things. There’s a relationship built between the ones walking together. As good friends “walk” through life together, you’ve seen the good and bad in each other’s circumstances. You’ve experienced betrayal, death, disappointments together, as well as tears of joy and happiness.
So what does it mean to “walk with God?” One suggestion, “Do everything without complaining and arguing, so that no one can criticize you. Live clean, innocent lives as children of God, shining like bright lights in a world full of crooked and perverse people.” Philippians 2:14-15.
Look forward to what God will do and be ready to shine bright in the process! God is not willing that any should perish.
