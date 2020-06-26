My phone received an Amber alert this week. I heard later, the child was recovered and two people arrested.
My sister and I “lost” a granddaughter one time in a department store. We were scared to death for her safety. It’s one thing to lose your own child, but a grandchild is unthinkable. I couldn’t imagine having to tell my son and his wife I lost their precious child.
Thankfully we found her standing in line at the front of the store. Her mom had taught her to ask someone who worked there for help if she ever got lost. So she was patiently waiting in line for her turn to speak to the cashier.
This week in my Bible reading another little girl touched my heart. In I. Kings 5 we read that Naaman was a commander of the army of the King of Aram. The Bible says “he was a great man in the sight of his master and highly regarded, because through him the Lord had given victory to Aram. He was a valiant soldier, but had leprosy.”
Bands of raiders from Aram had gone out and had taken captive a young girl from Israel and she served Naaman’s wife.
We aren’t told if the rest of her family was taken captive or not, or if she was all alone in a stranger’s home. It does appear that she was helpful to her mistress.
In spite of her terrible circumstances, she must have realized God was still in control. Because it appears she had a good attitude and wanted the best for her new family. I’m sure she’d been told the story of Joseph and how God used his unfortunate circumstances for the good of a whole nation.
I’m not sure I could have a good attitude if I was suddenly plucked out of my native country and given to a soldier’s wife to help around the house.
The Bible records a statement she made to her mistress. “If only my master would see the prophet who is in Samaria. He would cure him of his leprosy.”
That is so sweet. She really cared about her new family and still had her faith in God and the prophet in Samaria.
The wife passed on the information to her husband, and Naaman went to his boss, the king, to ask for some time off. The king agreed, “By all means, go,” he replied. “I will send a letter to the king of Israel.”
The king of Israel panicked when he read the letter. “Am I God? Can I kill and bring back to life? … ”
Like most small towns, word got around and the prophet Elisha heard the king was upset and offered to meet with the man.
Elisha sent a messenger to tell the man to wash seven times in the Jordan River.
This did not set well with Naaman. Apparently he felt too good to wash in the rivers of the foreign country.
One of Naaman’s servants reasoned with him and convinced him to try. After seven dips, his skin was clean and restored to that of a young boy, the scripture says. He was healed!
This servant is also unnamed in the Bible, but look what an important job he had at that moment.
A completely healed Naaman went back to Elisha’s house to thank him and present him with gifts from his homeland. Naaman became a firm believer in the true God.
Now, enter into the picture, Elisha’s servant, Gehazi. He had seen the wealth Naaman offered, but Elisha declined the gifts. Gehazi decided he deserved some of that for himself. Gehazi runs after Naaman’s group and makes up a story about two prophets from the hill country needing some silver and clothing. Naaman’s staff helped Gehazi carry the items back to the house.
Remember when you did something wrong and somehow your mom always knew? God gives special antennas to moms and prophets! That radar buzzer went off in Elisha’s head. He asked where Gehazi had been and Gehazi answered like a guilty teenager “No where.”
Gehazi and his descendants were immediately cursed with leprosy. How sad that his children and grandchildren also had to pay for those lies. The same continues to be true. We have a legacy of good or evil that stretches many generations. What are you leaving for your descendants?
Remember the three servants in these stories? Two are nameless, but all three had important jobs ordained by God. When you feel like your “job” is insignificant, remember it’s been ordained by a loving God.
Colossians 3:23 NKJV reads, “And whatever you do, do it heartily, as to the Lord and not to men.”
