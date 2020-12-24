Time. It goes by fast, then it seems like it drags like pouring molasses out of a jar. (Can you tell I made gingerbread men recently?)
I’ve recently been reminded of my age and when I see myself in the mirror, I don’t know who that old lady is!!! Where did the young skin and wrinkle free face go? I know when I see older women, I don’t see their wrinkles. I see the twinkle in their eyes and for some, I see the love of Jesus shining through.
My piano students had to do another virtual production for our Christmas concert for this year. I really missed being at Hillcrest Home with them. It is so good for them to be around the elderly and by the smiles I always saw on the residents’ faces … it was good for them to be around the young.
But filming my little 15 second “Welcome” and “Merry Christmas” speech took me three days … three different outfits, lighting and settings. I didn’t like any of them. I was trying to film it by myself without bothering anyone else. So the camera positions I kept trying made me look like a pregnant cow … nothing again pregnant cows … but that’s not how I wanted to look.
So with some coaching from my son, I admitted I needed the help of hubby and we got a good version. Then I looked at everything the camera lens caught in the background and there were some folded towels laying on the arm of the living room chair. OH NO!!!
My husband said, “No one will even notice that.” But I told him, I would know and it would haunt me forever! So we did it again, after moving the clean clothes. (At least they were clean and already folded! Points for me! They just hadn’t made it back to the downstairs guest room yet!)
As a parent and I were communicating about their daughter’s video shot at home, she had similar thoughts. Their Christmas tree had shed some needles which were on the floor. They had to be swept up before recording. Dad said it was mom’s recital too, because her home is in the background. Then the pedal was squeaking … which no one noticed until trying to record. So dad to the rescue with WD-40. The same thing happened with the digital piano I teach on at the church. The pedal started squeaking … WD-40 to the rescue.
What is it about cameras that focus on and pick up the smallest details, which were not noticed beforehand? (No worries. I promise, I’ve noticed the wrinkles beforehand … but not the pregnant cow look!)
God has blessed me with new students recently. Three of them are all about the same age and all blondes. I’ve had the hardest time keeping them straight with who is who as I get to know them better. Well, they wanted to play a song too, so we made that happen. I hadn’t realized until I was recording one, that I had never mentioned to her to keep both of her hands on the piano at the same time, even if one isn’t playing. The camera brought that detail to my attention. I had failed to share that point in our short time together.
Cameras are a wonderful invention … but they really do add 10 pounds to the subject on the screen. I’ve seen it happen in person. When I was traveling with Rowdy Raccoon, he was in a camera shot with the books, and I was looking over the shoulder of the camera man. I saw what was real … and I saw through the camera lens. That stuffed raccoon was fatter and fluffier on camera!!!
Anyway, what really matters? In a virtual piano concert, it’s the student’s progress. The confidence that grows because they completed a difficult task. I’m so blessed to have a small part in their lives. I had to apologize to God for being so concerned and vain about my 15 seconds on screen. It’s not about me!!!
So all of this scrutiny brought some thoughts to mind. Of course God sees us the way others see us … pregnant cow and old lady face. But God also sees directly into each one of our hearts. He knows who belongs to him and who doesn’t. Wrinkles and pounds don’t matter as much as kindness, and love verses hatred and sin.
So instead of asking the question we see on tv commercials, “What’s in your wallet?” We should ask, “What’s in your heart?” You can have a relationship with Jesus Christ. If you don’t, give yourself the best and most important gift of your life. Visit TrueLife.org or Ron Hutchcraft’s site ANewStory.com to get your questions answered. Have a Merry Christmas!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.