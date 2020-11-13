I’ve never had strength like Popeye. I’ve wanted to be strong, but somehow my upper body strength does not match my desire.
After our three strong sons left the nest, I don’t know how many times I’ve offered to help carry something only to be more of a hindrance than a help. (Don’t tell my husband I admitted that!) Of course, in my mind several factors contribute. First of all, I’m quite a bit shorter than my husband. Next, I’m usually the one trying to walk backwards or on the downward side of a set of steps we need to climb. All of these things factor into my predicament. (At least in my mind!)
I also know as you grow “more mature” it’s important to use weights and have a strength training program. That I am doing. And thanks to my instructor, I do feel like I’m making progress with “small” heavy things! Is that even a term?
I just don’t understand why girls don’t automatically come with lots of upper body strength like it appears boys do? We can birth babies, but picking up a 100 pound feed sack?
I was privileged to go to the Fresh Grounded Faith ladies conference hosted by Jennifer Rothschild at Second Baptist in Springfield, Mo. last Saturday. Everyone was spaced out, masked and the limited congregation sang with our masks on. Our church still isn’t having an official song service yet. So I really enjoyed singing. One of the first songs was about strength.
“Strength will rise as we wait upon the Lord, as we wait upon the Lord.” I love that song and Michael O’Brien always does a magnificent job singing and leading us in worship.
Of course Jennifer had everything coordinated so well. The conference theme was based on the strength we can receive from the Lord.
Isaiah 40:29-31, “He gives power to the weak, And to those who have no might He increases their strength. Even the youths shall faint and be weary, And the young men shall utterly fall, But those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength; They shall mount up with wings like eagles, They shall run and not be weary, They shall walk and not faint.”
With so much uncertainty in our nation, COVID-19, the election, crazy weather patterns, shortages, second amendment arguments, travel restrictions, to mask or not — all of these things can make us very weak if we focus on them.
Last year at Christmas time, Jennifer Rothschild broke her wrist and ended up having to have surgery. After the cast was removed, the doctor gave her a splint to wear because the bone was still weak. The splint gave her wrist strength until the bone was stronger. She compared that to the fact that God becomes the new bone in us — He gives us new strength that exceeds our own ability. She reminded us that Isaiah is speaking to people in exile. There is nothing familiar about their surroundings. Even the young people lacked strength.
When we have a relationship with Jesus Christ, we have strength from “within.” We are much stronger than we think we are, when we rely on God’s strength and power.
So how is that accomplished? Spend time in the “gym” of God’s Word. (I could have typed “gem” too!) Spend time with the Lord and the scripture will encourage you, tell you not to worry and give you other things to focus on. Focus on God’s almighty power. When He says He created this planet in six days … He means it. Focus on the power that took. The more time you spend, the stronger you become.
In the real gym … it’s advised to begin with small weights, like two or three pounds. Then with practice we can move up to five, eight, ten and twenty pounds. It’s OK to start with a small amount of faith. As you keep trusting God to help you carry the big things … your faith will grow and you will become stronger. Often with our circumstances, it’s the “wait” upon the Lord that is not easy — but so worth it.
