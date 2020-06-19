I have a new appreciation in the word “investment.” I’m not talking about the stock market or my savings account. I’m talking about our life and what we have done with the short time we are given here on Planet Earth.
I recently heard the story of a military man who did not know Christ as his savior. He received a letter from a pastor who wanted to make sure he knew that Jesus Christ loved him and died for him. That soldier bowed his knee right there and asked Jesus to come into his heart and rescue him from his sins.
He was the first generation of believers in his family. He married a Christian woman, and became a pastor and they had three children who also walked with the Lord and some worked in full-time ministry. The next generation also walked with the Lord and are also serving in full-time ministry.
This gentleman recently passed away, but his legacy of loving the Lord continues. I’m sure the pastor has long passed on to Heaven, but can you imagine his joy when Jesus pulls back the curtain and says, “Look what that one letter to a service man did for generations of families and others.”
That pastor was “invested” in his calling. Were times always easy and good? I’m positive they were not. Because not one person’s life is always perfect — especially in ministry. There are plenty of ups and downs and in a lot of cases, lots of churches to serve.
I’m grateful God answered my husband’s prayer when we moved here 37 years ago. He had moved around a lot as a kid and wanted his sons to be in one school district. God answered that prayer with a “yes” for us.
But our church family has changed a lot in 37 years. As I walk at Maplewood, I’m reminded of some great church members who are waiting to see me in Heaven. I’m also concerned there are some friends and acquaintances who never accepted Christ and will regret that decision for eternity.
When we pray for someone for years and years and finally see God working in that heart, we can be thankful we stayed, “invested” in souls.
Look at the investment Jesus Christ made for each one of us. He gave up his life, and was publicly humiliated and suffered on the cross. Not because of His sin — He knew no sin, the Bible says. He suffered because He was invested in us. He knows our name and everything about us. He’s still invested in us and wants to see us invested in sharing the Good News to others.
Just like the pastor who mailed that letter to a soldier. Nothing is so small that God can’t use it. What is that something for you today? Act on the prompting quickly when God speaks to your heart. No one is promised one more heart beat.
This is Father’s Day weekend. I’m grateful for the investment my earthly father made in me. And this time I am talking dollars and cents. Girls can be expensive with braces on their teeth, piano lessons, band instruments and we haven’t even gotten to the expense of clothes and makeup. I know without a doubt my earthly father loves me. He drove the family to church, served as a deacon, taught a Sunday School class and ran the sound system and engineered the service for the radio. Plus he owned his own business. He mirrored to me what a good father is and made it easy for me to understand I have a good Heavenly Father, too.
God gave me a great husband too, who loves our sons like a good father. I’m grateful for someone’s investment in the lives of our great-grandparents who took our grandparents to church and started our family legacy … several generations ago.
It’s not too late to invest in your family tree and leave a lasting legacy for the sake of Jesus Christ. Happy Father’s Day guys and thank you God for being my Heavenly Father.
