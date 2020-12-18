Wasn’t that a beautiful, peaceful snow last Sunday? We sat on our screened in deck/porch and watched it fall. We were wrapped up in warm gear, had warm drinks and enjoyed that peaceful moment in this crazy year.
I know we are all so ready to be done with this virus, but to keep our sanity we have to focus on some good things happening all around us. Yes! There are still some good things.
A Christmas memory of the past, popped into my head and I felt like it might bring a good laugh. I know some of my details may be fuzzy … as our sons will tell me. But it’s my name on this column, so this is the way I remember it happening.
We had already gone to Texas to be with our parents. And for some reason two of the boys couldn’t leave with the rest of us, so they drove down by themselves in a little red pick up. It was snowing like crazy and the wipers stopped working. So the boys put their brains together to come up with a plan. (I could say so much right here, but will refrain.) Really the plan was ingenious. But I can’t imagine them surviving. They pulled over, untied their shoes and used the laces to make their own self-propelled motorized windshield wipers. A string was tied to the driver’s side wiper and the other from the passenger side.
So they rolled down both windows and each one stuck an arm out to hold onto a shoelace attached to a wiper. They developed the proper rhythm, probably with Christmas music blaring and the heater on full blast to have a set of wipers to keep the falling snow off the windshield well enough to see to drive. (right, left, right left)
I’m telling you, it just showed me God had big plans in store for these guys to safely make it to Texas in those conditions. He wasn’t through with them yet. Of course when they did arrive, they each had one arm that felt frozen. They were soaked with snow (from the open windows) and shivering from the cold. (understatement) But they had arrived with a story to tell, and their grandmother had their favorite foods waiting for them!
As I recall this story for you, I have so many questions. Why didn’t they stop and get it fixed? Well, the first answer is probably because they were broke college students. But it could have been Christmas Eve or Christmas and everything was closed. I honestly don’t remember.
I just remember being proud of them for thinking of a solution so they could continue the journey.
When you are FaceTiming family and friends or having a Zoom Christmas, think about the blessings and humorous times of past Christmases and be sure to share.
I remember our oldest son and his wife were still newlyweds and somehow the question was being asked to everyone, “What do you hope to receive for Christmas?” My dad announced to the large family group, “Well, I know what I want. I want a great-grandchild from these two!”
Oh my goodness, the gasp of air from several, then the silence, then the snickers of laughter. Even the newlyweds laughed. Whew … so that made everyone feel better. Now, three daughters later, the family loves to laugh about that awkward moment that turned out to be very funny … and embarrassing and uncharacteristic of “Granddaddy.”
In case you didn’t see it live, the “Chosen Christmas Special” is still available to be seen from their app or on YouTube. It is an excellent production of music and narration about the Christmas story and the short film, “The Shepherd” that God used to get the idea of the “Chosen series” started.
If you have no idea of what I’m talking about, you will be blessed to investigate this further. Dallas Jenkins, son of the famous “Left Behind” author, Jerry B. Jenkins is a film producer and is in the process of filming season two of the story of Jesus. It is based on the Bible, but fills in some possible details and back story about the disciples and Bible characters that makes the scriptures come alive.
I’ve always wondered why tax collectors were so hated during Biblical times and Jenkins gives a lot of possible insight to the disciple Matthew. It was his job to work with the hated Romans and therefore he was hated, too. Probably didn’t help because they were known for taking more than owed.
My favorite scene is the miracle of the fish — and I love the behind the scenes version of filming that. It just reminds me of God’s power and how He loves to be involved in our everyday lives. Then the scene that brings tears to my eyes, is the look Jesus gives his mother after he saves her friends from embarrassment at the wedding feast. From across the room, she mouths a ‘thank you’ then the look He gives her just melts my heart. What mother doesn’t soak up words of love from her children. Mary had the same feelings of any mother … yet she knew her son was also the promised Savior and would one day give his life for the world.
Take some time this season to think about how Mary and Joseph felt the first “Christmas” and then remember and share the funny stories and miracles of your family. Christmas can be a sad, lonely time for many — especially this year. So do your best to spread some good cheer!
