As a parent, sometimes it’s challenging getting a little one to sleep at night. As the child, you know why it's hard to get to sleep. First, there's that prayer where Mommy has you pray, "Now I lay me down to sleep; I pray the Lord my soul to keep." Sounds good. Then, "If I should die before I wake ..." Wait! Who in the world put that line in the prayer? Then there's another reason children have a hard time getting to sleep. Monsters in the closet. As kids, we knew once the lights went out, there was a scary monster waiting in that closet. So, you lie there with your eyes wide open, afraid of what the monster might do if you fall asleep.
Fortunately we've all grown up now. Right? But in a sense, there is still a monster in our closet that makes it hard to be at peace. And this one is not imaginary. It is all too real; life's ultimate, inevitable reality. Our deep, nagging fear of that monster is actually expressed in the possibility raised in that childhood prayer, "If I should die before I wake ..."
The monster of death actually comes out of the closet every time we have to go to a funeral. It comes really close to us when the person who died is our age. It's not meant to be morbid, but the reality is that one day it will be me in that casket and it will be you. And we know it. The longer we live, the more quickly our years seem to slip away. One day the monster will catch every one of us. Beyond our last heartbeat is a lot of unknown and whatever it is, it's forever.
Of course, the only one who can really speak with total authority about death is God. He's the only One who knows what's on the other side. The Word of God has some very good news about the monster that lurks in all of our futures. "(Jesus) shared in their humanity so that by His death He might destroy him who holds the power of death — that is the devil — and free those who all their lives were held in slavery by their fear of death" (Hebrews 2:14).
Wow! "Held in slavery by their fear of death." Now, we know it's inevitable. We don't know where it will take us. But we can. If you'll put your life in the hands of Jesus Christ, you can be liberated from the fear of death. Why? Because you'll know for sure that death for you is going to mean heaven forever. How can you know that? By having the only thing that could keep you out of God's heaven removed forever, and that is your sin. There’s no way you can enter heaven with your sins. And there is no way they can be forgiven by anyone but the One who died to pay for those sins.
This same Bible chapter says that Jesus tasted "death for everyone," and that He made "atonement for the sins of the people." Your sins have been paid for. You don't ever have to pay for them if you give yourself to Him. Death will simply be your graduation to eternal life in heaven. But if you've never totally trusted Jesus as your Savior from your sin, you have no hope of heaven.
So, I urge you, if you want to begin your relationship with Jesus, tell Him now while you know you've got the opportunity. Don't risk your eternity by waiting. Tell Him today, "Jesus, I've been running my life. I resign. I'm Yours because You died for me. You drive from now on."
You can find help in beginning this relationship by visiting ANewStory.com where your new story might begin.
That monster of death was put to death when Jesus died on the cross. You can finally be free from the fear that haunts us all our lives until we meet Jesus. Until we know that if we die before we wake, we'll be in heaven forever with Him.
