WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of people packed the National Mall in downtown Washington on Saturday, Sept. 26, to pray and show their support for President Donald Trump.
Local residents and business owners, Becky Greenwood and her husband Michael Moore felt like it was important for them to attend.
Greenwood said, “My husband and I arrived early in hopes of finding a good place in the crowd to participate in the prayer march. I felt it was important for us to be there, to pray with other believers, for our country, for those in leadership, for healing. We stood near the podium to make a live video for his Christian band, Audio Prophets’, Facebook page. Immediately after we finished the video we were approached by some staffers that asked us to hold the banner for the march. We of course said we’d be honored. We carried the banner throughout from the Lincoln Memorial to the Capitol, stopping to pray at designated locations along the way. It was beautiful to see thousands of people joining together in one place to pray. No destruction of property, no violence, no hate. Just love for each other and love for our country.”
Moore said, “I was so overwhelmed this past weekend by the way people came from all over the United States of America to pray for our great nation. We prayed for our leaders, for unity, that we would learn to love one another, for the end of the CoronaVirus, the upcoming elections and more importantly we repented for the sins of our nation and healing of our land. There was no divisiveness, no agenda, not an ‘us versus them’ but it was all about how our nation needs God. We came together and sang songs that uplifted the spirit man within us and we sang songs about our great nation. I was truly proud to be a part of this event and to be an American. May God continue to bless America.
The march, which stretched from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol, was held just hours before Trump was set to announce he was nominating a conservative judge for the Supreme Court.
Few in the crowd wore masks. Some sported red caps with the words “Let’s Make America Godly Again,” a play on Trump’s signature MAGA caps.
Vice President Mike Pence, speaking from the steps of the memorial, said he came to extend Trump’s “greetings and gratitude” and asked them to pray for the new Supreme Court nominee.
The march was organized by the Rev. Franklin Graham, a prominent conservative evangelical and Trump supporter. Many in the crowd appeared to be students of Liberty University in Virginia.
