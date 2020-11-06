Well, Tuesday’s election is over … but things are still not settled (as of Thursday morning). My husband and I had a great election night. I was asked if we were having a watch party and the individual laughed when I said I’d probably go on to bed.
But in reality, I did go to bed early and got 11 hours of sleep!!! My husband spent the evening with John Wayne and the Sons of Katie Elder. He said that was the best election night sleep he’s ever had. At that point, it was just speculation and opinions.
Nothing drives me more crazy than having to listen to someone’s opinion, when I didn’t ask for it! (Just like football half times … bring the bands back and give them the coverage! I don’t care what an ex coach or player thinks about the first half! We all watched it … why do I need the highs and lows again!)
OK. I’m stepping off my soap box. (Where did that name come from?) I was very thrilled our church could host a contactless, safe event for children on Saturday. Our family pastor came up with the idea of a Tour of the Bible. We started with the days of Creation and kids stayed in their cars and threw snakes out of the Garden of Eden. Then they threw rubber elephants into Noah’s Ark. Jericho’s Wall came tumbling down with good shots. But it didn’t matter if they missed. Everyone still got candy! One of our adults let kids punch his mitted hands to test their strength against Samson’s. Tiny — Golitha’s little brother was watching over the events. We also had Daniel and the Lion’s Den. (We left the real lions at the zoo.) Of course there was some fishing for men. I’m told the pins didn’t always hold the bags of goodies very well, and occasionally we had flying fish! Then the birth of Jesus, the cross and resurrection were also pictured.
All in all, it was a great activity for us, the first of its kind. We plan to do it again next year. Just give us time to rest up! But what was cool, I only recognized a few families. Most were brand new to our church property and it was awesome to minister to them and provide a fun, safe activity.
We also accepted donations of soft drinks and soft candy for Ruby’s Residents. Guess who gets our left over candy? It was fun to have Ruby and Amanda there to help us greet families.
We had been sitting on some Branson show tickets since Easter’s event was COVID cancelled … so it was fun to add some additional activities to that and make great prize packages that two families won from those who filled out a registration card.
The positive notes we’ve received through social media have been such a blessing. One girl told her mom it was great to see Jesus’ life drawn out in pictures.
Meeting people where they are. That’s what ministry is all about. Jesus went to where the fishermen were working, to the temple where people were gathering, to a wedding, to a funeral grave … although He changed the results of that one! I was proud that several churches in the area provided safe events for the season.
We need to still be safe and get rid of this virus, but it’s time to let go of the fear and get back to telling others that Jesus Christ loves them and died on the cross for their sins. The enemy has had a great time with fear and isolation. Our friendly community has practically shriveled up instead of sharing greetings of “Hello” “How are you?” with a mask, wave and smile.
Be safe, but continue to put kindness and others in the forefront of your mind. We are alive for a reason — to rescue others from an eternity without God. Don’t be sidetracked by this virus. Keep praying, reading your Bible … trying to memorize scripture (Donna!) and let’s make a difference during this time in our history.
By the way, the election is important. I believe the lives of the unborn are on the line and the right to protect myself. But no matter who is our president in six months (I’m optimistic), God is still on His throne and still hearing and answering our prayers. The sun will come up because during Creation, God gave it a path to follow … and it does. The stars will still twinkle and shine bright because God named each one of them.
“Be strong and of good courage, do not fear nor be afraid of them; for the Lord your God, He is the One who goes with you. He will not leave you nor forsake you.” Deuteronomy 31:6.
