I love to watch construction zones. All the giant earth moving equipment is getting something done with piles of dirt. It seems to take forever, but it’s still fun to watch. I’ve always been curious when I see a documentary about constructing the Empire State Building. The building stands 102 stories and was the tallest building in NYC until The World Trade Center was completed.
Seven million man hours completed the construction in one year and 45 days. How was that even possible? Three thousand workers built 4.5 floors per week. The Empire State Building is composed of 60,000 tons of steel, 200,000 cubic feet of Indiana limestone and granite, 10 million bricks, and 730 tons of aluminum and stainless steel.
The site of the Empire State Building, located in Midtown South on the west side of Fifth Avenue between West 33rd and 34th Streets in New York City, was originally part of an early 18th-century farm. It was developed in 1893 as the site of the Waldorf–Astoria Hotel. In 1929, Empire State Inc. acquired the site and devised plans for a skyscraper there. The design for the Empire State Building was changed fifteen times until it was ensured to be the world's tallest building.
I’ve had the blessing to be in the Empire State Building with the high school choir several years ago. It was an amazing experience. I was very thankful to see it up close and personal. That may add to my curiosity about the construction process.
Do you realize we are a construction zone too? Think of a tiny newborn baby and then 18-20 years later, that body will be a full-grown adult. The Bible states that God already had the blueprints for each one of us designed while we were still developing in the womb. God planned for my height to only be 5ft 3in. (I’d like to talk to God about that someday. But my husband says I fit perfectly with his height.) Anyway God already had every detail planned about my personality, hair and eye color and abilities He wanted me to develop.
Just like a building has water pipes, electricity lines and load factors, the human body is even more fascinating. Each organ coordinates with our brain and carries on for us without our knowledge or understanding. God is the greatest architect of all.
But not only are we a construction zone in progress, but we are a construction company. We can build others up or we can be a wrecking ball, and tear others down. If what we are getting ready to say doesn’t build someone up, we shouldn’t even say it. Even if it is true. James 1:26 states, “If anyone among you thinks he is religious, and does not bridle his tongue but deceives his own heart, this one’s religion is useless.”
I’ve heard it explained like putting money in the emotional bank of your spouse, friend or family members. The building up process is a conscious effort to be honest and say something constructive. It’s much easier to tear down someone else because we think it makes us look better. But to me, it’s just the opposite. Hey, we all know people who act like skunks. But they usually smell bad enough, it’s obvious to everyone. You don’t have to broadcast it.
I’ve also worn a hard hat on construction sites before too. That’s for my protection in case something happens. When we put on the “helmet of salvation” as part of our spiritual warfare tools, that protects us too. Salvation is a forever gift we can receive from God, if we ask. It protects us from spending forever without Him and gives us an abundant life starting here on Earth.
God is an amazing construction engineer. Who do you think provided humans with the ability to think and dream of designing grand skyscrapers. He did not program those abilities into me. But I can sure enjoy the results of someone else’s gifts. Each of us is special to God. All lives matter and He wants you to know He loves you and provided a way to spend forever with you, if you’ll admit you need Him. I’m glad we are so special to God.
