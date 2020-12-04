I love it when God reminds me of concepts I’ve known all my life and yet it feels like the lesson is brand new again and I welcome the reminder.
While in Florida last week I got to attend our son’s Connection Group of junior high and senior high school students. They were currently in a study about giving.
My parents taught my sister and I how to give to the Lord while we were still working with nickels, dimes and quarters. (Which is much easier to tithe when the total amount is still so small.) I remember being excited about tithing when I got my first paycheck from my “real” job … working at Gibson’s Discount Center in Tyler, Texas. Of course I had worked for my parents’ business and did a lot of babysitting. But this was my first “real” job. Giving was fun.
Two of the truths our son was teaching the teens was “God owns everything” and “We own absolutely nothing.” I know some of you will say you worked hard for that paycheck and God didn’t give it to you. Well, He gave you the ability to get that job, the health to keep it and the mental capacity to handle it. (I wouldn’t dream of being a programmer for a space shuttle!)
I’m so excited for those teens to grasp the concept of giving at an early age and carry that throughout their life. God blesses commitment like that. It’s one of those foundations we intentionally teach our children. God created everything and it all belongs to Him. Is it asking too much for us to give a tenth of what He’s given us? No of course not. But giving goes so much beyond that. Giving to special projects, missionaries around the world and local non profit organizations that need our help — it’s always a blessing to help above and beyond the tithe.
God alone has the means to bless you. It’s not my newspaper job, piano lessons I teach, or even extra writing that cares for my needs — it’s God’s blessings.
We are a steward, a manager over what God has given us. That store manager you see each week doesn’t own the store. But they manage the inventory, staff and policies of the owner. They sometimes act like it’s their store because they care that much.
It’s also not our life. Our life belongs to God. It’s up to us to manage our life so it pleases God. We are to efficiently manage all God has entrusted to us. That can be talents, abilities, money, jobs, homes and families. We own nothing. It all belongs to God.
Are we properly managing the life God has given us? Are we dependable? Are we a good steward of our time, health, talents, our money?
I’m sure you’ve heard the statement, “We are blessed to be a blessing.” That is so true. If you have extra food, clothing, time, money — put it to good use and share it with others.
As a steward, we represent God to this world. Do we lean on Him for wisdom and direction? Or do we go our own way, because we think we know best?
God is allowing me to enjoy this life with the blessings He has given me. And when difficult times come, it’s important that I learn what is needed from that lesson, so hopefully it doesn’t have to be repeated.
As we approach the time we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Think about all He gave up to spend 33 years on this Earth. Would you become a lowly ant to warn the ant colony of impending doom? No we wouldn’t do that, even if we had the power to. But that’s in essence what Jesus did. He gave up the splendor of a perfect world (Heaven) to endure our sins and take our place on that cross. It was our sins that He died in our place for. Jesus is the only person who has died for me. I’m pretty sure most days, my husband would risk his life for me … thankfully we haven’t put that one to the test. But Jesus did give His life for mine.
So the least I can do is be a faithful steward and tell others about the eternity that awaits them if they don’t accept the gift of salvation.
You wouldn’t let a beautifully wrapped present with your name on it go without opening it. Would you? Of course not. You’d probably sniff it, shake it, peek under the tape and eventually open it.
Don’t let the gift Jesus made for you just sit there — unopened. Romans 6:23, “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Jesus Christ our Lord.” Talk to Jesus today and accept the gift of eternal life.
