Well, it’s here. The New Year. We almost have 2020 behind us. There is hope in looking into the horizon of a new year. We don’t know what it holds. We hope there are some great things ahead.
For many people 2020 was a very difficult year. I’m not sure there has ever been a year when I knew so many people that passed away in one year. There are families and friends who will always hurt when 2020 is mentioned.
Many businesses in our area … and churches had to come up with Plan B to continue to survive. Some won’t make it, while others are thriving. Curb-side pick up, drive through, delivery — all have expanded into great services for customers.
Some individuals used the pandemic to improve on themselves. They got busy exercising and watching what they ate and have lost weight and gained muscle. So 2020 will be remembered fondly because they feel great about themselves and their health. Some will need a new wardrobe. When they do get called back into the office baggy sweatpants and sweatshirts in “one size fits most” won’t qualify as office attire.
In Ron Hutchcraft’s latest book, “Hope When Your Heart is Breaking,” he mentions ‘defiant hope’ — “Hope that finds the healing presence of God Himself in the middle of the rubble. A hope that shakes its fist at despair and fear and shouts, ‘No. You can’t have me.’”
More than 20 years ago Karen and Ron moved to Harrison, (Karen’s home town) and relocated their successful ministry to our area. I was starstruck to meet him in person. I’d heard his voice on the radio for years. God has given him the ability to take an everyday, ordinary occurrence and turn it into a great lesson that hits everyone right where they need it. (I know I could hand him random items … a paper clip, stapler, a piece of paper and he would come up with a great Biblical illustration!)
When Karen passed away, Ron prayed to not waste that pain. This new book is not just about losing a loved one, but “finding God’s presence in your pain.” Any kind of pain — the loss of a position, a job, a marriage, a child, the death of a loved one, the loss of health or youth, our plan or purpose.
I encourage everyone to get a copy (hutchcraft.com/store) because we’ve all suffered loss and need help moving on. I like so many of his quotes, but especially this one. “Hope is not just ‘positive thoughts.’ It’s anchored hope. Anchored to promises made by a promise-keeping God.”
Ron also talks about unpacking the regrets. The things we wish we would have done differently. Thankfully, God gives us a brand new start every day. We make the decision what we will focus on — sadness, loneliness, physical pain, regrets — or whether we will realize the new day is a gift from God. What does God have planned for me today? What can I do that pleases the Lord? How can I be a blessing to someone else?
Here’s another thought, you’ve got to read. Ron writes, “I have learned that a broken heart is an open heart. Providing an opportunity for Jesus to go deeper into our heart than ever before. To plant a new sense of how loved we are and how strong His grace is. Beyond those wonderful verses — beyond those blessedly true Biblical truths — is just this awesome Presence.”
We’ve all experienced loss. Put that loss to good use and let God love on you like no one else can. Your loss may be something no one knows about … but God knows and He is there for you.
As 2021 approaches, hold on to Jesus. Only He knows the turns, bumps, storms and blessings that are ahead for us. He wants to be the anchor that holds you steady in 2021.
