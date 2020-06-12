With no shortage of commentary about recent tragedies, and hearing broken hearts, I desire to try to see God’s perspective. My dad Ron puts it powerfully: “Since 9/11 I have prayed during shocking moments in the news: ‘Lord, help me see and feel what You see and feel here.’”
I haven’t experienced injustice like so many have. My wife is Native American, and I’ve lived on a reservation. It’s plain to see injustice greatly affects anyone who’s in a minority. I have seen up close and personal the pain caused by injustice.
There seems to be something inside us that recoils at injustice — whether it’s clergy abuse, abuse of women and children, special treatment for powerful people, or unheralded injustices at our work or school. Or certainly one involving a deadly, violent incident.
There’s a reason for our heart’s recoil. It’s a reflection of God’s heart and we’re created in His image. God has wired us this way. Our hearts crying out for justice are a reflection of His own heart that cries out for the same. The cry is not a political one, but a holy one.
God has rooted caring about justice in our hearts. This was displayed in Jesus’ time on earth — how He treated people, defying sexism, racism and favoritism. According to His Word, everybody is “His workmanship” (Ephesians 2:10) and “formed in their mother’s womb” (Psalm 139:13). When we see that workmanship wronged, it arouses the heart God wired us with: the cry for justice.
There are promises for those who obey God in doing justice. When we alleviate human need and act justly, God promises our night will turn to day. We’ll enjoy guidance, and an abundance of good things, health, strength, beauty, fruitfulness, and even national restoration.
Seeing someone in authority — a boss, teacher, parent, pastor or someone with a badge — hurt someone made in the image of God forces its way into our conscience. It’s easy to look through the window at this; harder to look in the mirror. When I do, I see darkness in my own heart. One thing becomes clear: prejudice and injustice are fed and served by seeing people as categories. “I know what you’re like because you’re ____________.” God made individuals, not categories.
Jeremiah 17:9 says “The heart is polluted above all things and incurably sick.” Our hearts can be polluted when we let our own darkness become the “answer” to the darkness of injustice. Without God’s love ruling our heart, righteous anger about injustice can subtly turn into hatred and deep-rooted bitterness. Surrendering to Jesus is surrendering to Who spoke against injustice, and died so we’d be rescued from that polluted heart that produces injustice.
Looking forward to Jesus’ “glorious return,” where He will “make all things right,” what shall we do in the meantime? God answers in Micah 6:8: “What does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.” Looking around my personal sphere, how can I contribute to justice being done and care about the powerless? Personal acts of caring and reaching out are part of a right response in times when the “desperately wicked” (Jeremiah 17:9) condition of the human heart is on display.
God understands and cares deeply about injustice. Jesus Himself was the victim of horrible injustice through His trial and crucifixion — a Savior Who understands our feelings and suffering.
Ultimately, to live Micah 6:8 is to invite Jesus to change my “desperately wicked” heart to a “new creation.” Each of us can “do justly” because we’ve been “justified by faith” through belief in the death and resurrection of God’s Son on our behalf (Romans 5:1). “Loving mercy” is personally experiencing God’s mercy (Ephesians 2:4). To “walk humbly with our God” is to walk before Him confessing our sins, claiming His promise of forgiveness through the shedding of His Son’s blood (Luke 14:1l, James 4:10).
“Lord, help me see what You see.” He sees the victim and the victimizer. Both made in His image; paid for with His blood. And His heart is broken.
So should mine be.
© Doug Hutchcraft 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.