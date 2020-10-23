Living on the East Coast, we had the chance to frequently visit the beaches there. One visit, it wasn't just another day at the beach. Suddenly, the lifeguards made everyone get out of the water — fast! Now, I was thinking, "Jaws!” and got out! Instead, it was all about two children in trouble out by a jetty, and those lifeguards had to plunge in and rescue them.
Then there are those times when you just can't wait for a lifeguard to get there. That's what was in the news when 12-year old Nicole was boogie boarding on Oregon's Long Beach. Suddenly she heard somebody screaming, "Help!" It was 12-year-old Dale — there that day with his youth group, and suddenly in deadly trouble in the surf.
Nicole was able to maneuver over to the drowning boy, pull him onto her board and started paddling toward shore. Then a huge wave came along, threw them both off the board and carried the board away. Somehow, Nicole managed to resurface, but there was no trace of Dale. It took the surf rescue team about ten minutes to get to the scene and a few more minutes to find Dale and bring him to shore. Honestly, the rescuers didn't think he'd make it. I remember seeing them bringing him ashore just as limp as a dishrag. But miraculously, he was revived and began recovering.
I am grateful for courageous guys like those trained rescuers or the guys at Long Beach that day. But it's young Nicole who I thought was really the hero in this story. The professionals were doing what it's their job to do. Nicole didn't have to risk her life to save someone else's, but she did. And they believe now that she kept him out of the water just long enough to have made the difference between life-and-death.
She took the risk for one simple reason. That person who was in danger was within her reach. Now, if she had said, "Oh, I'm not a rescuer ... I'll just wait for the guys who do this for a living," Dale would almost surely have been lost. Which is causing me to ask myself, "Who is within my reach who may die if I don't do something?" That's "die" as in the words of the Bible, a person who "will be taken away because of his sin" … who "will die for his sin."
Our word today from the Word of God is Ezekiel 33:8, "I will hold you accountable for his blood." These are sobering words! Why will I be held accountable? Because I knew that as the Bible says, "whoever believes in Jesus shall not perish but have eternal life" (John 3:16).
When you let Jesus help you see the people in your personal world through His eyes, you'll see them as more than just coworkers, neighbors, teammates, fellow students or customers. You'll see that person as an eternity person, a future inhabitant of eternity in either heaven or hell; someone whose eternity can be changed, if only maybe you reach out and tell them what you know about Jesus.
Each of us who knows Christ has someone within our reach who doesn't. And we can't just wait for that "professional rescuer" or someone who has "the gift of evangelism" to attempt the rescue. The rescue responsibility rests with the believer who is there. There's nothing random about where you work, live, recreate or go to school. You've been divinely positioned to be God's designated "lifeguard" for your stretch of beach.
And why don't we reach out? Why don't we try to rescue? Fear: fear of being rejected, fear of messing it up. Fears that have one thing in common: they're all about me. Young Nicole was scared that day. She said, "I actually said out loud, 'I'm going to die.'" But her fear didn't decide what she did. Her bottom line in her own words, "No matter who it is, if they need help, I will risk my life. I will do it."
Well, that's just like Jesus. And I hope just like you.
© Ronald P. Hutchcraft 2020
