I love the person who invented the “undo” feature on computers. That is right up there with my personal favorites, “copy” and “paste.”
I was typing the Newspapers in Education column for this week, and meant to hit “select all” to get my word count. Well, I’m not sure what I hit, but my completed column was suddenly off the page. I had a blank, white document without any words! (Some would say that would be an improvement!) My breath caught, and I’m sure everyone in the room heard my reaction.
Thankfully I remembered the “undo” button which can take away the damage of whatever booboo you made and set it back to the original. The secret is to not touch another thing, until you’ve hit “undo.” It only remembers the last thing you did.
Did you know God gives you a big “undo” button, too? A sweet friend was talking to me recently about some things she did wrong as a young teenager. I assured her we have all done dumb things in our past. Even though the memories still rush in at times, God has forgiven us, if we have asked. And he doesn’t remember that sin or hold it against us at all. When it comes back to our mind, it’s the work of our enemy — satan is his name.
A person who has a relationship with Jesus Christ also has a very handy “undo” feature. When we sin, and we all do … (“For all have sinned and come short of the glory of God,” Romans 3:23) We can immediately ask God to forgive us and He does. This is not the same prayer we pray one time, to ask God into our hearts and to forgive us of the sin nature we are born with. (Thank you Adam and Eve.)
The sin “undo” button, is for sins that are easy to pile up … envy, selfishness, bitterness, stealing, lying, murder. Well, some of those in that list are easy to pile up … some will get your arrested!
Anyway, back to the point, when a thought goes through my head, or a sentence comes out of my mouth that shouldn’t, with the help of the Holy Spirit who instantly says, “DONNA!” I can take a quick moment, and ask the Lord to forgive me, and “undo” that sin. Now if it’s something I let come out of my mouth and others heard me, I probably should ask them to forgive me, too.
I’m so grateful God has the ability to forgive and forget our sins, when we ask. That’s an amazing thought all by itself. God can forget something — on purpose! Let that sink in. The God who has named every star in the sky and created this world in six days … will forgive and forget our mistakes, if we ask. He quickly hits the “undo” button on our behalf and our relationship with Him is immediately restored. One thing we are stuck with is the consequences of that sin. If you rob a bank while wearing your COVID mask, you will be caught! If you ask for God’s forgiveness, He will forgive … but the federal officials will not. They tend to lock people up for a long time for that sin!
“For the Lord your God is living among you. He is a mighty savior. He will take delight in you with gladness. With his love, he will calm all your fears. He will rejoice over you with joyful songs.” Zephaniah 3:17.
I’m so thankful for a real relationship with God. He calms my fears. He takes delight in me, even when there are times I can’t stand myself. If you still have breath, you can ask God for forgiveness. He delights in us so much. Just talk to God like you talk to a very good friend. He’s ready to listen.
“The Lord is not slack concerning His promise, as some count slackness, but is longsuffering toward us, not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance,” II Peter 3:9.
Be sure you take advantage of God’s free gift of salvation and forgiveness while there is still time. Our expiration date approaches and no one knows that day, except for God.
