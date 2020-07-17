COVID-19 made a bundle of unimaginables into our “normal.” From school, church, no sports, hair, toilet paper, concerts from basements, virtual proms and graduations. Millions of masks. And calculating risk for everyday activities.
Much has changed. Including us. There’s a quiet – and sometimes not so quiet – edginess. I’m feeling what millions are feeling – really tired of coronavirus. I wish it was tired of us. I’m pretty sure many of us are coming out of this a different person. The question is, what kind of different?
I can get a test to see if I have coronavirus. But how about a test to see if all this pandemic stress has me? Emotionally. Spiritually.
So I jotted down questions to help evaluate my COVID-19 emotional and spiritual wellness. And with this test, you don’t have to wait for the results!
AM I A THERMOSTAT OR A THERMOMETER?
Thermostats set the temperature. Thermometers reflect the temperature around it. We have plenty of thermometers who are letting heat, uncertainty, and tension determine their attitude. Just when people around us desperately need one safe person. Someone who’s anchored, not anxious or angry; who listens when everyone else yells. Being what Jesus called “the salt (preservative) of the earth” and “the light of the world” (Matthew 5:13,14).
AM I THINKING MOSTLY ABOUT OTHERS OR MYSELF?
Survival mode is all about me. Consumed with my needs, oblivious to the needs all around me. When I focus on me, I compound my stress. When I help someone lift their load, mine seems lighter. “He that refreshes others will himself be refreshed” (Proverbs 11:25). It’s how my Hero lived: “This is how we know what love is: Jesus Christ laid down His life for us. And we ought to lay down our lives for our brothers and sisters” (I John 3:16).
AM I LIVING IN TODAY OR RUNNING AHEAD TO MY TOMORROWS?
All the “what if’s," “mights” and “coulds” that are possible in a time like this! But dwelling on those will sink you. I’ll go with the Jesus plan: “Do not worry about tomorrow for tomorrow will worry about itself” (Matthew 6:34). He wired us to live one day at a time. This day. If I run ahead to tomorrow, I’m running ahead of my divine supply line – because “your strength will equal your day” (Deuteronomy 33:25). His strength will be there on the day I need it. Holocaust survivor, Corrie ten Boom, said, “Worry does not empty tomorrow of its sorrows. It empties today of its strength.”
AM I GIVING OUT GRACE OR GRUMPY?
We’re all wound pretty tight these days. On social media, random encounters, at home, it gets pretty ugly. Thermometer people give what they get. But those thermostats – their conversation is “always full of grace” (Colossians 4:6). Could social media use some grace right now! Grace turns down the heat, avoids the hurt and listens for the heart.
AM I FOCUSING ON GOD-SIGHTINGS OR GRIPE-SIGHTINGS?
There are plenty of both – it depends on what you’re looking for. God’s fingerprints are all over the place in this pandemic. For those with eyes to see. One of my “life preserver” Scriptures lately has been Proverbs 19:21 – “Many are the plans in a person’s heart; but it is the Lord’s purpose that prevails.” If I dwell on my virus-broken plans, my heart will go dark. But if I choose to look for God’s unbreakable purposes and blessings big and small, I can live with contagious joy.
IS MY ANCHOR HOLDING?
A lot of anchors aren’t. Relationships … financial harbors …j ob security … future plans … businesses … political hopes. This Cat. 5 hurricane has blown away things we thought would always be there. But one remains. Always has, always will. As guaranteed in a Scripture that has been my safe harbor since the day my Karen was suddenly gone. Speaking of Jesus it affirms: “We have this hope as an anchor for the soul, firm and secure” (Hebrews 6:19).
I can, with countless millions over two millennia, attest: “This anchor holds.” Unless you have been neglecting being with this Jesus you once were close to. Or if you’re missing Jesus. Maybe you’ve never surrendered the wheel of your life to the One who gave His life to pay for your sin.
There is one love, one “belonging” that is stormproof. Disaster-proof. Death-proof. His name is Jesus. Find Him in this storm, and, yes, you will be different. What God calls “a new creation” (II Corinthians 5:17)!
© Ronald P. Hutchcraft 2020
