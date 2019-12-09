DALLAS — The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) announced that, in partnership with its member financial institutions, it has awarded $16.3 million in Affordable Housing Program (AHP) grants to 34 projects in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas, which will result in the creation or rehabilitation of 2,057 housing units.
Arkansas will receive $2,065,000 for 231 units. The Northwest Regional Housing Authority will receive $150,000 for 15 owner units.
FHLB Dallas annually returns 10 percent of its profits in the form of AHP grants to the communities served by its member institutions. AHP funding is utilized for a variety of projects, including home rehabilitation and modifications for low-income, elderly and special-needs residents; down payment and closing-cost assistance for qualified first-time homebuyers; and the construction of low-income, multifamily rental communities and single-family homes.
“The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas was created in 1932 to provide affordable housing opportunities to in-need communities and we are proud to continue to do so by offering $16.3 million in Affordable Housing Program funds through our members,” said FHLB Dallas President and CEO Sanjay Bhasin.
Since the AHP’s inception in 1990, FHLB Dallas has awarded more than $300 million in AHP and AHP set-aside programs, such as Homebuyer Equity Leverage Partnership and Special Needs Assistance Program, have assisted more than 53,500 households.
Arvest Bank has utilized the AHP and AHP set-aside programs since 2012, investing more than $3.6 million in its community.
“When we invest in our community, we invest in our future,” said Virgil Miller, group CRA director, group compliance, at Arvest Bank Operations. “The AHP enables so many of our community projects to come to fruition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.