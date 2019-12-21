The Flippin High School Art Club works hard throughout the year by sponsoring the FHS Fine Arts Extravaganza, and The FHS Senior Exhibit, purchasing equipment annually for the FHS/FMS Art room, providing community service through seasonal window painting, volunteering for projects requested by local community members and organizations and more. The FHS Art Department is the state sponsoring school for the Arkansas Young Artist Association and has been for over 20 years. The members are often found creating posters and banners in celebration of student and team successes, decorating the school hallways and promoting art throughout the school district and community. The Flippin High School Art Department and Art Club is under the direction of Mrs. Cheryl Blasdel.
