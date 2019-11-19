When it comes to football in Class 5A, the 5A-West and the 5A-Central showed their dominance in the first round of the Class 5A State Football Playoffs.
The two conferences combined to have 75 percent of the teams reaching the quarterfinals.
Vilonia was the only 5A-West team to fall. The squad finished second in the league race with only one loss in conference play to Harrison.
Wynne, who was the No. 3 team from the 5A-East, was the only team from that league to advance. It took the Yellow Jackets overtime to beat Vilonia.
Maumelle was the No. 3 team from the 5A-Central. They were the only team to lose from the conference. Texarkana defeated Maumelle. The Razorbacks were the No. 2 team from the 5A-South.
The top of the 5A bracket has Harrison at the top. The Goblins, who were winner of the 5A-West, face the 5A-Central's No. 2 team Pulaski Academy. The two teams are ranked No. 2 and No. 3 respectively in the Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll.
Pulaski Academy has eliminated the Goblins the last two seasons in the playoffs. Two seasons ago it was in the quarterfinals and last season it was in the semifinals.
In 2017, the Bruins beat Harrison, 57-20, and in 2018, Pulaski Academy beat the Goblins, 75-54.
No public Arkansas high school has beaten the Bruins since Morrilton defeated them in 2013 in the semifinals.
The winner of the Harrison and Pulaski Academy game will face the winner of the Texarkana game with Morrilton in the semifinals.
Friday night's game between Harrison and Pulaski Academy will be played at F.S. Garrison Stadium beginning at 7 p.m.
Saturday Dec. 7 at noon will be the championship contest at War Memorial Stadium.
