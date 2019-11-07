YELLVILLE — The final game of the season is the most important for Yellville-Summit and Marshall high schools.
At Yellville-Summit High School on Friday night at 7 p.m., the two teams will lock claws for the last playoff spot from the 3A-2.
Both teams comes into the game with 1-4 conference records. The winner will get the fifth-place seed from the league in the upcoming Class 3A State Football Playoffs.
The team that wins the game will get a trip to Newport or Osceola for its playoff game. The No. 5 seed will matchup against the No. 2 seed from the 3A-3.
Heading into Friday’s game, Osceola and Newport are in a tie for first place with 6-0 conference records. The two teams face off in the last conference game.
Heading into the game, the Bobcats are 3-6 overall while the Panthers are 1-8. Both teams have a league win over Cedar Ridge.
Marshall will offer the Panthers a dose of running. The Bobcats have a stout ground attack that has speed and power running options.
Yellville-Summit scored three touchdowns on Friday night against Mountain View. Two of those featured a passing attack while the other was a quick ground attack.
Marshall’s offensive and defensive line has a size advantage over Yellville-Summit. The Panthers have a quickness advantage over Marshall in the trenches.
The winner of the game gets to keep the Battle of the Buffalo paddle until the teams meet again.
Team members of the Marshall Bobcats include: Isaac Ragland; Jose Neto; Caleb Barnes; Austin Mason; Colton Sutterfield; Tyler Horton; Mason Beck; Dagyn Williams; Colton Moore; Hunter House; Derrick Hoskinds; Logan Sandefur; Lance Bauder; Collin Moseley; Anthony Perez; Tom Casto; Marcus Henson; Matthew Cole; Dylan Kendrick; and Danny Lee. The Bobcats are coached by Greg Bigham. The assistant coaches are Trent Middleton and Anthony Elliott.
Team members of the Yellville-Summit Panthers include: Anthony Monroe; Javen Keymer; Aaron Robinson; Kyle Dobbs; Caleb Mitchell; Gus Simmons; Briten Roberts; Luke Carter; Conner Crain; Nate Butts; Timmy Schwartz; Billy Green; Caiden Curtis; Jacob Smith; Sam Robinson; Eli Cagle; Brennan Copeland; Kayden Geier; Domanic Dell; Dakota Deleon; Logan Mcvay; Lucas Mcvay; Kirk Knapp; Tyler Barrett; Tyler White; Christian Murphy; A.J. Jones; Devin Sheldon; Gavin Mungle; Hunter Smith; Will Carver; Jake Sills; Zach Young; Cody Hogg; T.J. Raimondi; and Zander Bell. The head coach of the Panthers is Lucas Morris. James Rhodes and Clark Austin are the assistant coaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.