BERRYVILLE — There may be 48 minutes on the game clock, but the Berryville Bobcats will try to shorten that contest on Friday night.
Facing Shiloh Christian, Berryville hopes to keep its offense on the field and the Shiloh attack on the sidelines.
The two teams start 4A-1 play on Friday at 7 p.m. in Bobcat Stadium in Berryville.
“Yes sir,” was Berryville’s head coach Doug Shott’s comment when asked if the Saints were as good as advertised. “They are a very fine football team.”
Berryville comes into the contest with a 2-1 mark as the Saints enter the game undefeated. Shiloh is also ranked No. 5 in the Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll. Shiloh is receiving first-place votes in the poll.
Shott was very quick at pointing to the key to the contest.
“We need to shorten the game,” he said. “We need to keep them off of offense.”
To do that, the Bobcats will have to move the football. Berryville has been able to put up points this season as the squad scored 43 against Yellville-Summit. The Bobcats also had 41 against West Fork in the season opener.
Berryville’s offense will have to operate against a very tough Saint defense. Shott has a plan to help in the attack.
“We will be changing snap counts,” he said. “Our use of angles will be paramount.”
Shiloh comes into the game with several lettermen on the squad. The veteran Saints squad will be making their first appearance in the new Bobcat Stadium. Shott will remind his team on their plan of attack.
“We will play one play at a time,” he said about playing experienced players. “We have to play tough man football.
“Coach (Jeff) Conaway and his staff do a very good job and they have a lot of weapons,” continued the coach. “We will try to keep them off of offense as much as we can.”
As the Bobcats begin league play, Shott wants his team to “move the football and not turn it over.”
Team members of the Berryville Bobcats include: Francesco Pizzetti; Tristen Lodwick; Tristan Updegraff; Dominic Henry; Brayden Hill; Harley Tittsworth; Isaac Weston; Joshua Estrada; J.D. Smith; Armando Mojica; Freddy Roque; Jarrett Stringer; Tyler Payne; Caleb Record; Trever DeBoer; Jaeden Tanksley; Dylan Sperduto; Zach Boaz; Austin Franklin; Brett Parsons; Landen Pittman; Beau Record; Jace Walker; Damian Helmlinger; Carlos Escobar; Bodey Teter; Poncho McClellan; Kenton Cole; Ross Nance; Drayson Smith; Colton Record; Kelton Davidson; C.J. Escobar; Haydon Williams; Scotland Lucas; Braden Scrivner; Sterling Strait; and Kennon Hellingen. Managers include: Emily Broseus; Lexi Ranbolt; and Grace Weege. The head coach of the Bobcats is Doug Shott. Assistant coaches include: David Broseus; Brandon Skelton; Derek Aynes; Jesse Frost; and Ryan Whetham.
