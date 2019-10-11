BERRYVILLE — Homecoming festivities at Bobcat Stadium on Friday night will pair two teams looking for their first 4A-1 win of the season.
Berryville and Lincoln are both coming off of back-to-back losses and hope to right the ship to begin the second half of the season.
Berryville head coach Doug Shott is seeing a good attitude and a good morale from his team.
“Our young men believe that they are getting better and they are anxious to prove it,” Shott commented.
Preparation for this game hasn’t changed much from one week to the next, but the Bobcat coach understands that homecoming takes a certain approach.
“We will always focus on the basics like blocking and tackling, but there has been more of an emphasis on the mental approach this week,” said the coach. “Especially because of homecoming activities.”
Lincoln will run a Spread offense and its defense typically shows an even front despite showing an odd front last week in a loss to Gravette.
“Stopping their big plays on offense and executing our game plan,” Shott answered about what will be the key to the game.
Shott’s message to the team prior to the game will be to, “Do your job and play like there’s no tomorrow.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Team members of the Berryville Bobcats include: Francesco Pizzetti; Tristen Lodwick; Tristan Updegraff; Dominic Henry; Brayden Hill; Harley Tittsworth; Isaac Weston; Joshua Estrada; J.D. Smith; Armando Mojica; Freddy Roque; Jarrett Stringer; Tyler Payne; Caleb Record; Trever DeBoer; Jaeden Tanksley; Dylan Sperduto; Zach Boaz; Austin Franklin; Brett Parsons; Landen Pittman; Beau Record; Jace Walker; Damian Helmlinger; Carlos Escobar; Bodey Teter; Poncho McClellan; Kenton Cole; Ross Nance; Drayson Smith; Colton Record; Kelton Davidson; C.J. Escobar; Haydon Williams; Scotland Lucas; Braden Scrivner; Sterling Strait; and Kennon Hellingen. Managers include: Emily Broseus; Lexi Ranbolt; and Grace Weege. The head coach of the Bobcats is Doug Shott. Assistant coaches include: David Broseus; Brandon Skelton; Derek Aynes; Jesse Frost; and Ryan Whetham.
