BERRYVILLE — Friday night football is back on the agenda for players and fans.
After a 3-7 season last year that ended with a Carroll County Super Bowl win despite missing the playoffs, the 4A-1 Bobcats of Berryville look to start strong in a season of uncertainty.
On Friday at 7 p.m., Bobcat Stadium will welcome the Cedarville Pirates of the 3A-1.
Cedarville is returning a host of depth and talent this season and is expected to finish the season at the top of its conference race after a 6-4 season last year.
Berryville head coach Doug Shott believes the Bobcats have the right game plan going into the season opener.
“We feel like this will be a good test for us early in our season.” Shott responded when asked about the mindset of his team. “We know they return a lot and are a good football team. We want to execute our game plan and limit our mistakes.”
The biggest concern for the coach is the same situation that all teams around the country going through. Practice has been limited.
“Not having summer team camps where we usually find our identity has us looking to find that out,” said the coach. “Not getting to play our benefit game didn’t help. However, most are in the same situation and are looking for young or inexperienced players to contribute.”
Despite Cedarville returning some experienced skill players, Shott noted that “they can only use them four at a time so hopefully we will hold our own.”
To do that, the Bobcats will be relying on their senior leaders to keep the team’s focus on the field and adhering to the coach’s message.
“We talk all the time about how ‘you can’t be me. Not unless you knock me out or kill me.’ I think our young men will play tough football,” Shott noted about what he expects from the team leaders.
Execution and limiting turnovers is a concern for every coach and Shott is no different. He labeled those two things as the key to the game and his message to his team will reflect another saying from the Bobcat coach, “Put on more steam!”
Focus will be a concern as this season will be strangely different compared to others.
“Distractions are always an issue and we’ve talked about the added distractions that have to be dealt with,” the coach noted of the changes this season due to the COVID-19 concerns. “Our young men want to compete and so they have to remain focused so that they can give their best efforts.”
With the season beginning, the Bobcats we be trying to start the season on a good note. The players and coaches believe that they can do that.
“Now we must go out and do it,” Shott concluded. “It’s a great day to be a Bobcat.”
Team members include: Tristen Lodwick; Kole Coatney; Joshua Estrada; Dominic Henry; Matt Norris; David Tapia; Harley Tittsworth; Isaac Weston; Lucas Jackson; Francisco Tellez; J.D. Smith; Brayden Hill; Jakob Kisner; Hector Aguinaga; Freddy Roque; Quinton Swartz; Jarrett Stringer; Tun Oo; Klae Smith; Jake Lopez; Trever DeBoer; Jaeden Tanksley; Zach Boaz; Ethan Williams; Chet Hudgens; Landen Pittman; Ivan Maliska; Kole Coatney; Brenden Warren; Damian Helmlinger; Bryan Ramirez; Poncho McClellan; Kenton Cole; Ross Nance; Drayson Smith; Ben Helnitz; Cameron Dotson; Wesley Winter; and Kennon Hellingen. The team is coached by Doug Shott. Assistant coaches include: David Broseus; Brandon Skelton; Ryan Whetham; Payton Covington; and Bryce Moorman.
