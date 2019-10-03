GENTRY — This is a bounce back game for Berryville.
Friday the Berryville Bobcat football team is making a trip to Gentry after facing Shiloh Christian in the 4A-1 opener last week.
Berryville was whitewashed by the Saints and the squad wants to rebound this week.
"Practice has been good," said third-year coach Doug Shott. "Attitudes have been good. We have a few that are a little banged up though. We have had a good week of practice."
Berryville is expected to finish in the middle tier of the conference this season. The squad should be fighting for a playoff spot.
"We talk about it each day," said Shott about the importance of the contest. "Since it is a conference game, of course it is important."
The Bobcats will have to be ready to face speed in the contest on Friday night. The Pioneers have a veteran squad that will be ready for the Bobcats.
"Their quarterback does a great job," said the coach. "He is a 4.5 (40-yard dash time) guy, so he is a definite threat to run and throw in their Spread. They have several good receivers."
Berryville's offense will have to be ready for a different look once the squad has lined up.
"They are a 4-4 team, but will jump to a 3-5," said Shott about the look that the Bobcats will see on offense. We have to follow our rules and do what we do."
Shott pointed to keys to winning the contest.
"We must execute on offense and be successful," he said. "We must contain their quarterback and his receivers."
Shott ended his interview with "it's a great day to be a Bobcat."
Team members of the Berryville Bobcats include: Francesco Pizzetti; Tristen Lodwick; Tristan Updegraff; Dominic Henry; Brayden Hill; Harley Tittsworth; Isaac Weston; Joshua Estrada; J.D. Smith; Armando Mojica; Freddy Roque; Jarrett Stringer; Tyler Payne; Caleb Record; Trever DeBoer; Jaeden Tanksley; Dylan Sperduto; Zach Boaz; Austin Franklin; Brett Parsons; Landen Pittman; Beau Record; Jace Walker; Damian Helmlinger; Carlos Escobar; Bodey Teter; Poncho McClellan; Kenton Cole; Ross Nance; Drayson Smith; Colton Record; Kelton Davidson; C.J. Escobar; Haydon Williams; Scotland Lucas; Braden Scrivner; Sterling Strait; and Kennon Hellingen. Managers include: Emily Broseus; Lexi Ranbolt; and Grace Weege. The head coach of the Bobcats is Doug Shott. Assistant coaches include: David Broseus; Brandon Skelton; Derek Aynes; Jesse Frost; and Ryan Whetham.
