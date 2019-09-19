YELLVILLE — Berryville and Yellville-Summit tangle together at Panther Field on Friday night for the final non-conference game of the season.
Both teams are coming off a loss last week and are looking to add a victory to the win column.
Berryville will be the visiting team on Friday for their second week in a row after a 31-14 loss at Huntsville last week.
Yellville-Summit is hosting their second home game of the season and return off of a 50-7 road loss to Salem from the previous week.
Both coaches feel their team has reacted well after falling short in their last game.
“We’re still working hard and pushing forward,” Yellville-Summit head coach Lucas Morris commented about what he’s seen from his team in practice this week.
“They have responded positively,” Berryville head coach Doug Shott also noted. “They have been working hard to get better.”
The Panthers will be facing their second game of the year against an opponent from a larger classification and are still looking for their first win of the season.
Morris pointed to some of the basics of football as being the key to the game, “We have to play physical, get good blocks and tackles and don’t turn the ball over.”
Shott brought attention to the Berryville offense about a key to the game. “We have to be able to move the ball consistently.”
Berryville has put up 55 points in their two games this year and Yellville-Summit has allowed 89 points.
The Bobcats have a big playbook and they hope to take advantage of the Panther defense.
“We will look at how they adjust to our formations,” Shott commented about his offense. “We will do what we do and try to take advantage of any formation advantages.”
The formations were a big talking point to the Panther defense.
“They run a lot of formations and different plays,” Morris replied about how his defense will react. “We are trying to find tendencies.”
Both coaches are stressing the importance of playing physical football and staying on their assignments.
Both coaches also have some questions that they would like to see answered.
“We need a defensive leader to emerge,” Shott mentioned about what he’s looking for from his team. “We need to continue to gel on offense.”
Morris commented about what he would like to see get better, “We still need to find consistency on the offensive line.”
The message before the game hasn’t changed for Yellville Summit. “Play hard, play fast and have fun,” Morris concluded.
Shott’s message for his team was to the point, “Don’t talk about it, be about it!”
Friday’s kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Panther Field on the campus of Yellville-Summit.
Team members of the home team Yellville-Summit Panthers include: Anthony Monroe; Javen Keymer; Aaron Robinson; Kyle Dobbs; Caleb Mitchell; Gus Simmons; Briten Roberts; Luke Carter; Conner Crain; Nate Butts; Timmy Schwartz; Billy Green; Caiden Curtis; Jacob Smith; Sam Robinson; Eli Cagle; Brennan Copeland; Kayden Geier; Domanic Dell; Dakota Deleon; Logan Mcvay; Lucas Mcvay; Kirk Knapp; Tyler Barrett; Tyler White; Christian Murphy; A.J. Jones; Devin Sheldon; Gavin Mungle; Hunter Smith; Will Carver; Jake Sills; Zach Young; Cody Hogg; T.J. Raimondi; and Zander Bell. The head coach of the Panthers is Lucas Morris. James Rhodes and Clark Austin are the assistant coaches.
Team members of the visiting Berryville Bobcats include: Francesco Pizzetti; Tristen Lodwick; Tristan Updegraff; Dominic Henry; Brayden Hill; Harley Tittsworth; Isaac Weston; Joshua Estrada; J.D. Smith; Armando Mojica; Freddy Roque; Jarrett Stringer; Tyler Payne; Caleb Record; Trever DeBoer; Jaeden Tanksley; Dylan Sperduto; Zach Boaz; Austin Franklin; Brett Parsons; Landen Pittman; Beau Record; Jace Walker; Damian Helmlinger; Carlos Escobar; Bodey Teter; Poncho McClellan; Kenton Cole; Ross Nance; Drayson Smith; Colton Record; Kelton Davidson; C.J. Escobar; Haydon Williams; Scotland Lucas; Braden Scrivner; Sterling Strait; and Kennon Hellingen. Managers include: Emily Broseus; Lexi Ranbolt; and Grace Weege. The head coach of the Bobcats is Doug Shott. Assistant coaches include: David Broseus; Brandon Skelton; Derek Aynes; Jesse Frost; and Ryan Whetham.
