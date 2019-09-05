BERRYVILLE — There is playoff talk around the Berryville football team.
It has been 13 years since the Bobcats have visited the postseason tournament and they know that they must build off of the non-conference games to succeed in the 4A-1.
Friday night at 7 p.m., Bobcat Stadium will be busy as West Fork comes to town.
“We are working on it,” said Berryville coach Doug Shott about facing the Tigers. “I think there is a genuine desire to do well.”
The Bobcats defeated West Fork last season, but the Tigers will have a different look for the Bobcats this year.
“They have switched offenses to a Double Slot/Double Flex offense,” said the coach. “They look to be pursuing a more veer oriented base.”
West Fork is a veteran squad that will get Berryville’s attention.
“They have 16 starters back from last year,” said Shott. “They are led by their do everything quarterback and fullback.”
Keeping up with the West Fork offense, the Tiger defense has also appeared to change for this season.
“Last year they were in an odd front, but they have moved to an even front,” he said. “We expect what we call an odd/even front that resembles a 50 look.”
The Bobcats will be making one major change for the season.
“We lost (Scotland) Lucas for the season,” he said. “We have a few dings here and there.”
Lucas was expected to be a very big part of the Bobcat offense and defense this season.
Shott pointed to the keys to winning the contest against West Fork.
“We have to play hard for four quarters,” he said. “We have to show that we can execute in game situations.”
Shott concluded his interview with, “It’s a great day to be a Bobcat.”
Team members of the Berryville Bobcats include: Francesco Pizzetti; Tristen Lodwick; Tristan Updegraff; Dominic Henry; Brayden Hill; Harley Tittsworth; Isaac Weston; Joshua Estrada; J.D. Smith; Armando Mojica; Freddy Roque; Jarrett Stringer; Tyler Payne; Caleb Record; Trever DeBoer; Jaeden Tanksley; Dylan Sperduto; Zach Boaz; Austin Franklin; Brett Parsons; Landen Pittman; Beau Record; Jace Walker; Damian Helmlinger; Carlos Escobar; Bodey Teter; Poncho McClellan; Kenton Cole; Ross Nance; Drayson Smith; Colton Record; Kelton Davidson; C.J. Escobar; Haydon Williams; Scotland Lucas; Braden Scrivner; Sterling Strait; and Kennon Hellingen. Managers include: Emily Broseus; Lexi Ranbolt; and Grace Weege. The head coach of the Bobcats is Doug Shott. Assistant coaches include: David Broseus; Brandon Skelton; Derek Aynes; Jesse Frost; and Ryan Whetham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.