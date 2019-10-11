MELBOURNE — It was 2010 the last time the Bobcat football team of Marshall had an opportunity to extend a winning streak to more than three games.
If they wish to do that, it will be on the road against a Melbourne team on Friday night that is averaging over 37 points per game and allowing less than 16.
Marshall is coming off of three-straight wins with a 3-2 record while Melbourne is 4-1 and reeling from a 41-28 loss at Clinton last week.
“Morale and confidence is high right now, we are going to be stepping up in competition in the next few weeks and our players know that,” Marshall head coach Greg Bigham commented. “One of our goals we set at the beginning of the season was to make the playoffs, so we certainly can't take any team for granted if we want to meet that goal.”
Bigham is aware of the success that Melbourne has had on offense and hopes to keep the ball away from the Bearkatz offense.
“They are fairly balanced offensively,” said the Bobcat coach. “They have a good quarterback who is tall, has good vision and is accurate with his passes. The key for us is to limit their offensive possessions and tackle will in space when they do have the ball. I don’t think you can completely stop what they do on offense, but we can limit their possessions and tackle well.”
Melbourne will be active on defense and will hustle to the ball so Marshall has been putting a lot of attention to cleaning things up offensively.
Marshall plans to be ready at game time and will stick to a message that has been working.
“Our pregame message is usually about same,” Bigham concluded. “We have a bit of a routine we try to stick to, but we just want to make sure we are prepared to take care of the details and little things.”
Kickoff at Melbourne is set for 7 p.m.
Team members of the Marshall Bobcats include: Isaac Ragland; Jose Neto; Caleb Barnes; Austin Mason; Colton Sutterfield; Tyler Horton; Mason Beck; Dagyn Williams; Colton Moore; Hunter House; Derrick Hoskinds; Logan Sandefur; Lance Bauder; Collin Moseley; Anthony Perez; Tom Casto; Marcus Henson; Matthew Cole; Dylan Kendrick; and Danny Lee. The Bobcats are coached by Greg Bigham. The assistant coaches are Trent Middleton and Anthony Elliott.
