ROSE BUD — The first win in the new coaching regime at Marshall was last week. Now the Bobcats want to build on their first taste of success.
The competition on Friday night will be the Ramblers of Rose Bud. Both teams enter the game with a 1-2 record in non-conference play and look to start the 3A-2 season with a win.
Marshall is averaging 31.6 points per game on this young season while Rose Bud’s only points of the season came in a 40-22 win over Marvell.
The Ramblers are coming off a bye week and have had time to prepare for the Bobcats.
“We really took advantage of our open date and I’m sure they corrected some things they needed to,” Marshall head coach Greg Bigham commented. “So, we just have to be ready for any new wrinkles we might see rom them.”
The Ramblers don’t rely on any one thing on offense but Marshall has experience with that.
“They have been running a lot from the pistol look in the backfield and mix up the run and pass well out of it,” Bigham noted about his opponent. “Defensively, they have played multiple looks, so we aren't sure what they might line up in, but we saw different looks last week and for the most part, we handled it pretty well.
Marshall is still keeping things simple on defense by working to stop the run game and defend the deep ball.
Offensively they are still polishing the fundamentals. “We will have a new look or two,” the coach mentioned. “But mainly we need to execute what we already have in.”
Last week featured a lot of offense for Marshall in a 63-14 win over Quitman. The rushing game amassed 448 yards for the Bobcats and created a spark for the team.
“Our morale is high right now coming off a big win and that’s new for us,” Bigham continued. “But we must learn how to hand that and make sure we get better every practice.”
Bigham mentioned about the key to the game is the same as every week.
“We must control the ball and therefore limit their possessions,” the coach concluded. “We can’t be three and out.”
Marshall’s second road game of the year kicks off at 7 p.m. in Rambler Stadium.
Team members of the Marshall Bobcats include: Isaac Ragland; Jose Neto; Caleb Barnes; Austin Mason; Colton Sutterfield; Tyler Horton; Mason Beck; Dagyn Williams; Colton Moore; Hunter House; Derrick Hoskinds; Logan Sandefur; Lance Bauder; Collin Moseley; Anthony Perez; Tom Casto; Marcus Henson; Matthew Cole; Dylan Kendrick; and Danny Lee. The Bobcats are coached by Greg Bigham. The assistant coaches are Trent Middleton and Anthony Elliott.
(0) comments
