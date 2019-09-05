MOUNTAIN HOME — It is a six-game winning streak in the favor of Harrison.
The last time that Harrison lost to Mountain Home in football was in 2012. Despite the long winning streak, Harrison coach Joel Wells — who has never lost to the Bombers — is not letting his team take its rivals lightly.
“We are always ready for our rivals from the east,” said Wells about Friday night’s contest. “I know its a big game for our community, and we take it very seriously.”
Harrison’s defense will have to keep its head in the game against Mountain Home’s offensive attack.
“The Bomber offense is a triple option offense that attacks mainly on the ground,” said Wells. “When you face option football if forces you to play assignment football and we must be very disciplined.”
Mountain Home does have some size and strength up front to help in their offensive push.
The Bomber defense has several veteran players on defense for the team.
“Their defensive line is made up of all seniors and they are very physical football players,” said the coach about his team’s opponent. “They play a 4-4 cover 3, at least that is what they have shown.”
Wells has a plan for Harrison’s offense in the attack.
“We must use our speed to our advantage versus this unit,” he said.
Harrison defeated Pea Ridge in Week 0 of the season, 42-7.
“We are pretty healthy,” said Wells about his squad after the Blackhawk game. “We all have some bumps and bruises, but it’s all hands on deck.”
The veteran coach pointed to the keys of the game for Harrison to pick up a seventh straight win over the Bombers.
“We must use a fast pace offense and be very disciplined on defense,” he said.
Wells pointed to things that he wanted to see from his team.
“We look to improve off of last week’s performance,” he said. “We were a little over anxious to start the game, but we settled into it and played well. We need to improve in all areas to get to where we want to be in the end.”
Wells was proud of his effort against Pea Ridge and wants to see the same attack this week.
“Last week was a total team effort and that is what we expect every week,” he said.
Kick off is at 7 p.m. at Bomber Stadium in Mountain Home.
