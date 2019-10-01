NORTH LITTLE ROCK — After the first week of the conference high school football season, there was very little change in the top of the Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll.
The top five places remained the same with Harrison moving up to a tie with Pulaski Academy for sixth place.
Little Rock Christian moved into the No. 8 spot while Searcy was ninth and Lake Hamilton was tenth. All three of these teams are new to the Top 10 this week.
Bryant was an unanimous choice for the No. 1 spot. Greenwood remained second just one point ahead of Bentonville, who remained third.
North Little Rock checked in at No. 4 while Conway stayed at No. 5.
Pulaski Academy was No. 6 last week with Harrison coming in at No. 7. The Goblins moved into a tie with the Bruins this week.
Harrison remained the No. 1 team in Class 5A this week.
Pulaski Academy is No. 2 in Class 5A ahead of Little Rock Christian who was third. These two teams play each other on Friday night at Little Rock Christian.
Despite a loss to Harrison, Morrilton remained fourth in the polls just ahead of Wynne.
Greenwood stayed at the top of the Class 6A polls.
There is a new No. 1 in Class 4A. Nashville defeated Arkadelphia, 22-21, to move to No. 1. Arkadelphia fell into a second place tie with Joe T. Robinson. Arkadelphia and Robinson play at Robinson on Friday night.
Shiloh Christian of the 4A-1 moved into fourth place in the Class 4A polls.
Rison, Camden Harmony Grove and Osceola remained the top three in Class 3A. McGehee moved to No. 4 and Harding Academy, who defeated Clinton on Friday, replaces the Yellow Jackets in the polls.
Hazen stayed at the top of the Class 2A polls. Junction City moved ahead of Fordyce to No. 2 while Foreman and Gurdon rounded out the standings.
Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending September 28. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and ranking from last week's poll:
OVERALL
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (24) 4-0 240 1
2. Greenwood 4-0 197 2
3. Bentonville 4-0 196 3
4. North Little Rock 2-2 173 4
5. Conway 3-1 126 5
6. Harrison 4-0 95 7
6. Pulaski Academy 3-1 95 6
8. LR Christian 4-0 50 NR
9. Searcy 4-0 23 NR
10. Lake Hamilton 4-0 21 NR
Others receiving votes: Jonesboro 16, Nashville 12, LR Catholic 12, LR Central 12, Bentonville West 11, Fayetteville 8, Cabot 7, Shiloh Christian 6, Morrilton 6, FS Northside 5, Joe T. Robinson 4, Arkadelphia 3, Springdale Har-Ber 3,
CLASS 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Greenwood (24) 4-0 120 1
2. Searcy 4-0 84 2
3. Lake Hamilton 4-0 70 4
4. Jonesboro 3-1 61 3
5. Benton 1-3 18 NR
Others receiving votes: West Memphis 16, El Dorado 5.
CLASS 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Harrison (9) 4-0 102 1
2. Pulaski Academy (9) 3-1 99 2
3. LR Christian (6) 4-0 82 3
4. Morrilton 2-2 33 4
5. Wynne 3-1 32 5
Others receiving votes: Maumelle 5, Valley View 4, LR Parkview 2, Texarkana 1, Hot Springs 1.
CLASS 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Nashville (14) 4-0 107 2
2. Arkadelphia (4) 3-1 82 1
2. Joe T. Robinson (4) 4-0 82 2
4. Shiloh Christian (2) 4-0 64 5
5. Dardanelle 4-0 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Warren 8, Rivercrest 2, West Helena 1, Ozark 1.
CLASS 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Rison (12) 3-1 95 1
2. Camden Harmony Grove (1) 3-1 67 2
3. Osceola (4) 3-1 56 3
4. McGehee (3) 4-0 52 5
5. Harding Academy (4) 4-0 31 NR
Others receiving votes: Prescott 29, Booneville 7, Newport 6, Clinton 4, Mansfield 3, Melbourne 3, Hoxie 1, Jessieville 1.
CLASS 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Hazen (14) 4-0 105 1
2. Junction City (5) 3-1 83 3
3. Fordyce (5) 4-0 65 2
4. Foreman 4-0 46 4
5. Gurdon 2-2 19 5
Others receiving votes: McCrory 6, Magnet Cove 8, Earle 3, Poyen 1, Salem 1, Parkers Chapel 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.