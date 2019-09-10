NORTH LITTLE ROCK — There were several changes in the Top 10 football poll released by the Arkansas Sports Media.
Bryant, who was in a tie with North Little Rock last week for the top spot, remained No. 1 while North Little Rock fell to No. 3.
Class 6A Greenwood moved up to No. 2 from No. 4 in the poll while Bentonville moved from No. 5 to No. 4.
After a loss to Owasso, Okla., Fayetteville fell two spots to No. 5.
Pulaski Academy moved to No. 6 while Harrison and Conway tied for No. 7 in the polls.
Little Rock Christian moved up a spot to No. 9 in the rankings and Arkadelphia became the smallest school to ever be ranked in the overall poll. Arkadelphia, which is a Class 4A school, checked in at No. 10.
There were two new schools ranked in Class 6A. Greenwood remained No. 1 while Searcy checked in at No. 4 and West Memphis moved back into the polls at No. 5
There were no changes in the Class 5A poll. Pulaski Academy had 18 of the 28 votes to be No. 1. The Goblins picked up eight first place nods while Little Rock Christian, Little Rock McClellan and Morrilton were ranked third, fourth and fifth respectively.
Arkadelphia started at the top of the Class 4A polls. There were no changes in the classification rankings.
Class 3A had a big shakeup. No team remained in the same ranking that they were in last week.
Camden Harmony Grove took over the No. 1 spots with Rison and Osceol coming in second and third.
Class 2A saw Hazen remain in the No. 1 spot and Junction City as No. 2. The remaining three teams traded positions in the poll.
Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending September 7. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and ranking from last week's poll:
OVERALL
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (26) 1-0 277 1
2. Greenwood (1) 1-0 215 4
3. North Little Rock (1) 1-1 208 1
4. Bentonville 2-0 207 5
5. Fayetteville 1-1 147 3
6. Pulaski Academy 1-0 128 7
7. Harrison 2-0 92 8
7. Conway 1-1 92 6
9. LR Christian 2-0 38 10
10. Arkadelphia 2-0 36 NR
Others receiving votes: Jonesboro 23, Cabot 19, LR Central 8, Morrilton 8, LR McClellan 7, Warren 6, Fort Smith Northside 5, Bentonville West 4, West Memphis 4, Joe T. Robinson 3, Nashville 2, El Dorado 1.
CLASS 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Greenwood (28) 1-0 135 1
2. Jonesboro 2-0 100 3
3. El Dorado 1-1 48 5
4. Searcy 2-0 43 NR
5. West Memphis 0-1 33 NR
Others receiving votes: Benton 30, Marion 18, Lake Hamilton 5, Pine Bluff 2.
CLASS 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Pulaski Academy (18) 1-0 123 1
2. Harrison (8) 2-0 116 2
3. LR Christian (1) 2-0 78 3
4. LR McClellan (1) 1-0 43 4
5. Morrilton 1-1 35 5
Others receiving votes: Wynne 10, Greenbrier 7, Texarkana 3, Clarksville 1.
CLASS 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Arkadelphia (25) 2-0 135 1
2. Nashville 2-0 79 2
3. Warren 1-0 71 3
4. Joe T. Robinson (2) 2-0 67 4
5. Shiloh Christian (1) 1-0 42 5
Others receiving votes: Ozark 14, Rivercrest 9, Mena 1.
CLASS 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Camden Harmony Grove (24) 2-0 134 2
2. Rison (1) 1-1 89 1
3. Osceola (3) 1-1 46 NR
4. Prescott 0-2 36 3
5. Smackover 1-1 31 4
Others receiving votes: Newport 19, Harding Academy 16, Clinton 12, Booneville 10, McGehee 9, Hoxie 7, Lamar 4, Cedarville 3, Melbourne 3, Mayflower 1.
CLASS 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Hazen (18) 1-0 122 1
2. Junction City (7) 1-1 110 2
3. Fordyce (1) 1-0 80 5
4. Foreman (2) 1-0 59 4
5. Gurdon 0-1 29 3
Others receiving votes: Des Arc 9, Salem 4, Earle 2, Carlisle 2, Hector 1, Mineral Springs 1, Hampton 1, Magazine 1.
