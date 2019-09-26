It is the first week of the conference season in high school football in Arkansas.
It may be the biggest game of the season for Morrilton and Harrison.
Friday night at 7 p.m., the two favorites in the 5A-West will play their first conference game against each other. The game will be held at F.S. Garrison Stadium.
Harrison is the No. 1 team in Class 5A and Morrilton is the No. 4 squad according to the Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Polls.
Last season the two teams played through a heavy rain storm that had several lightning delays before Harrison prevailed, 21-9.
Friday’s weather is predicted to be perfect football weather.
Both teams have had an extra week in preparation for the contest. Both squads played in Week 0 of the season and both scheduled to have Week 3 off. This year Harrison is thankful for the extended time off.
“We needed the bye week,” said Goblin coach Joel Wells about having the extra time to prepare and get well. “Last year I thought we were a little rusty, but this year we have been rehabbing several injuries. So, I hope it is to our benefit.”
Wells stated that next season the Goblins will also be off during Week 3 of the season.
Morrilton comes into the game with one of the highest recruited players in Arkansas. Jacolby Criswell has received more than a dozen NCAA Division I offers. He was injured in the rainfest of last season’s game and didn’t play against the Goblins.
“He is a great player,” said Wells of the Devil Dog quarterback. “He will be the best we see this year.”
Morrilton brings back most of an offense from last season. This will be a challenge for the Goblin defense.
“They have speed from all skill positions,” said Wells about the Devil Dogs. “We must not give up the big plays.”
That speed and explosiveness has been a challenge for Harrison during practice.
“They have some big time playmakers with speed,” stated Wells. “They are difficult to simulate.”
Heading into the contest, the Goblins will be prepared.
“We feel we have a good game play for Morrilton,” said the coach. “We are prepared. It is just making plays now.”
The Devil Dog defense has given up some points this season, but they will be a formable foe for the Goblin offense.
“They look good on defense,” said Wells. “They play fast and attack with a ton of pressure.
“I think both teams have very good defense, but there are playmakers all over the field,” he continued. Wells pointed to the key to the game was “not to give up big plays. The team that limits the big play will win.”
When asked if it would be a high scoring contest, Wells stated. “I’m not sure on the score, but it should be a good one.”
Team members of the Harrison Goblins include: Colton Shaver; Michael Scott; Julius Scott; Zach Brussels; Brody Gilliam; Rilee Jones; Devin Mitchell; Carson Wright; Noah Moix; Ben Johnson; Lane Johnson; Dylan Madden; Cole Keylon; Trey Richardson; Sebastian Diffey; Logan Plumlee; Jacob Kendall; Landen Stephens; Gabe Paul; Vann Richards; Gabe Huskey; Colin Ballard; Nathan Griggs; Anthony Robinson; Dylan Block; Kaden Quandt; Sloan Barrett; Tyler Hutcheson; Max Payne; Brooks Both; Jake Barrett; Jordan Welsh; Bryant Ulrich; Jacob Dean; Logan King; Maddox Peck; Jordan Miller; Silas Digeser; Spencer Smith; Austin Hutton; Dylan Olson; Steven Chrisman; Dakota Adamson; Trey Stith; Breckin Duck; Tim Gass; Josh Farris; Chris McInturf; Uriah Forge; Zach Schaffer; Drayden Taylor; Elijah Blankenship; Skyler Graves; Anthony Allen; Jace Bardin; Kindred Thompson; Alex Quatman; Brandon Ricketts; Caden Robertson; Dayton Wilson; Brock Bardwell; and Gavin Kilbane, manager. The Goblins are coached by Joel Wells. Assistant coaches include: Chris Keylon; Dan Henderson; Doug Cross; Evan Cowling; Greg Cross; Jacob Lisko; Devon Boswell; Heath Nicholson; Matt Rodden; and Michael Evert.
