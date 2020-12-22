NORTH LITTLE ROCK — A No. 1 classification ranking leading into the state football playoffs was a foreshadowing of the eventual results. Each top-tier team made its way to War Memorial Stadium for the final game and ended the season with the coveted hardware. Only two of those teams had a loss on their record.
The final standings of the Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll were released on Monday.
The 13-0 Bryant Hornets have been the unanimous leader in the Overall Poll since Week 1 and remain atop the poll after a 27-17 win over North Little Rock to claim the Class 7A title.
North Little Rock takes the No. 2 spot with an 11-2 record.
Greenwood comes in third after winning the 6A-West. The Bulldogs cruised through the playoffs and finished with a 49-24 victory over Lake Hamilton to take the Class 6A title.
Pulaski Academy defended its Class 5A title and took the No. 4 position in the Overall Poll after a 64-27 win against Little Rock Christian.
Bentonville rounds out the top five with a 10-1 record after a 38-34 loss to Cabot in the quarterfinals of the Class 7A bracket.
The sixth spot goes to Cabot. The 8-4 Panthers ended the season in the semifinals of Class 7A with a 49-42 loss to North Little Rock.
Conway was a regular in the polls and finished at No. 7. The Wampus Cats ended the season with a 56-14 loss to the eventual champions of Bryant.
Lake Hamilton’s only two losses of the year were both to Greenwood. The 11-2 Wolves end the season with a No. 8 ranking.
Shiloh Christian’s 14-1 record and a Class 4A State Championship earned the Saints a No. 9 ranking.
Harding Academy wraps up the Overall Poll in the tenth spot after a 12-1 season and a 71-44 win over McGehee for the Class 3A title.
The Golden Goblins of Harrison received one vote in the Overall Poll.
The Class 7A poll is led by Bryant followed by North Little Rock. Bentonville and Cabot tied for the No. 3 position. Conway’s 8-4 record earned them the No. 5 slot.
Greenwood’s undefeated season and state title puts the Bulldogs atop Class 6A with Lake Hamilton right behind. Sylvan Hills took the third spot with a 9-4 record after a 21-20 overtime loss in the semifinals to Lake Hamilton. Little Rock Parkview ended its season with a 7-0 loss to Sylvan Hills and take the No. 4 position. Benton finished fifth after forfeiting the opening round to Marion due to COVID-19 concerns.
Pulaski Academy finished with a 13-0 record and repeated as the Class 5A champions to finish at the top of the classification. Little Rock Christian ended Harrison’s season before falling to the Bruins and taking the No. 2 spot. Third is the 11-1 Wynne Yellow Jackets. Wynne lost to PA in the semifinals, 52-14. Harrison claimed its fourth-straight 5A-West title before a loss in the semifinals to LRC, 52-28. The Goblins concluded the season ranked No. 4. Texarkana lost to Wynne, 28-0 in the semifinals, and round out Class 5A with a No. 5 ranking.
Shiloh Christian redeemed the Class 4A championship and lead the final classification poll. Rivercrest takes No. 2 after a loss to the Saints in the final game, 58-20. Stuttgart lost to the eventual champions, 56-7 in the semifinals, and finished with a No. 3 ranking. Fourth is 8-5 Warren. The Lumberjacks end the season ranked fourth after a 55-35 loss to Rivercrest in the semifinals. Joe T. Robinson takes the No. 5 spot after a second round loss to Stuttgart, 23-20.
Class 3A is led by the champions of Harding Academy. McGehee is No. 2 with a 12-1 record. Hoxie is third after a 20-18 loss to McGehee in the semifinals. Prescott lost to McGehee in the quarterfinals and finishes fourth. Glen Rose takes No. 5 after a run to the semifinals before a 35-7 loss to Harding Academy.
Fordyce’s 15-0 record is the most wins of any team in the state and puts the Red Bugs atop the final Class 2A poll for the second-straight year after a 35-32 win in the championship game against Des Arc. Des Arc ends the season at No. 2 with a 13-1 record. Gurdon lost to Fordyce in the semifinals, 27-24, are ranked third. Fourth is Junction City who lost a 22-20 semifinal game to Des Arc. Bigelow won the 2A-4 conference and finishes the poll at No. 5 after a 38-22 quarterfinal loss to Des Arc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.