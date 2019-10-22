NORTH LITTLE ROCK — As the high school season enters the last third of the regular season, the Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll saw only one change in the individual classification polls.
In Class 6A, Benton jumped to fourth place from fifth and Jonesboro fell to fifth from fourth to mark the only changes.
In the overall polls there was some movement thanks to a loss by North Little Rock.
Bryant stayed on top of the polls receiving all 24 first place votes. Bentonville moved into second place and knocked Greenwood to third place.
Little Rock Christian jumped into the No. 4 spot and Harrison moved back to No. 5. The Goblins have been ranked as high as No. 5 earlier in the season.
Conway is No. 6 and Searcy is seventh.
North Little Rock fell to No. 8 from No. 4. Bentonville West moved into the rankings for the first time. The squad is No. 9. Lake Hamilton and Pulaski Academy are the No. 10 teams.
Greenwood leads the Class 6A poll. Searcy is second and Lake Hamilton is third.
Little Rock Christian extended its lead over Harrison in the Class 5A polls. This week there are 12 points separating the two schools.
Pulaski Academy is third while Valley View and Maumelle finish up the polls.
Arkadelphia is still No. 1 in Class 4A. The Badgers and Shiloh Christian each received 11 first place votes, but Arkadelphia won the poll by seven points.
Rison is the top team in Class 3A. Osceola was second and Camden Harmony Grove was third.
Fordyce stayed at the top of Class 2A while Junction City was second.
Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending October 19. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and ranking from last week's poll:
OVERALL
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (24) 7-0 240 1
2. Bentonville 7-0 206 3
3. Greenwood 7-0 198 2
4. LR Christian 7-0 139 5
5. Harrison 7-0 116 6
6. Conway 5-2 91 7
7. Searcy 7-0 68 9
8. North Little Rock 4-3 53 4
9. Bentonville West 5-2 49 NR
10. Lake Hamilton 7-0 42 10
10. Pulaski Academy 5-2 42 8
Others receiving votes: LR Catholic 28, Shiloh Christian 16, Joe T. Robinson 13, Arkadelphia 5, Ozark 4, Rison 3, Fordyce 2, Springdale Har-Ber 2, Jonesboro 2, Valley View 1.
CLASS 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Greenwood (24) 7-0 120 1
2. Searcy 7-0 88 2
3. Lake Hamilton 7-0 78 3
4. Benton 4-3 43 5
5. Jonesboro 5-2 20 4
Others receiving votes: Sheridan 6, Marion 4, West Memphis 1.
CLASS 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. LR Christian (16) 7-0 112 1
2. Harrison (8) 7-0 100 2
3. Pulaski Academy 5-2 73 3
4. Valley View 7-0 50 4
5. Maumelle 6-1 16 5
Others receiving votes: Wynne 3, Vilonia 2, Morrilton 2, Watson Chapel 1, White Hall 1.
CLASS 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Arkadelphia (11) 6-1 97 1
2. Shiloh Christian (11) 7-0 90 2
3. Joe T. Robinson (2) 6-1 88 3
4. Nashville 6-1 50 4
5. Ozark 6-1 23 5
Others receiving votes: Warren 7, Bauxite 4, Riverview 1.
CLASS 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Rison (15) 6-1 107 1
2. Osceola (6) 6-1 78 2
3. Camden Harmony Grove 6-1 66 3
4. Harding Academy (3) 7-0 61 4
5. Prescott 5-2 27 5
Others receiving votes: Booneville 15, Newport 3, Atkins 2, Clinton 1.
CLASS 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Fordyce (17) 7-0 110 1
2. Junction City (6) 6-1 100 2
3. Foreman (1) 7-0 66 3
4. Gurdon 5-2 39 4
5. Des Arc 4-2 17 5
Others receiving votes: Hazen 11, McCrory 7, Earle 6, Magnet Cove 3, Magazine 1.
