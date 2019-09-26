GREEN FOREST — For the third week in a row, the Tigers of Green Forest will hit heads on the football field with another Tiger team.
The Tigers of Prairie Grove travel to Carroll County on Friday to begin 4A-1 play against Green Forest.
The visiting Tigers are looking for their first win of the year after starting with a 0-3 record in non-conference play.
“Prairie Grove has played a very tough non-conference schedule,” Green Forest head coach Bobby Bishop commented. “They are much better than their record.”
Bishop is familiar with his next opponent and knows what to expect.
“They are doing the same thing they’ve done for years,” Bishop explained. “Coach Danny Abshire’s Wing T offense is always difficult to defend because of their preciseness in blocking. They are quick, tough, and will be a tremendous challenge for our defense.”
Green Forest will stick with what has got them where they are by running the ball and sending it through the air when the situation dictates.
“We’’ll continue to do what we do,” the coach noted about his offense. “We just hope to continue to improve week by week.”
Green Forest has faced one-possession games in the last two weeks and hope to build on that experience as the season progresses.
Ball control and not giving up big plays was Bishop’s key to the game.
The atmosphere of the football team has had some tough issues to work through this week.
“Honestly, it's been a tough week,” Bishop commented about the morale of the team. “One of our players lost his mother in a tragic accident this past weekend. Football has not been that important. We are dealing with a lot of emotions and trying to be there for this young man and his family. Love, brotherhood and dealing with grief have been our focus this week.”
Friday’s game will be a test for the home team Tigers and Bishop explained what his message has been at practice this week.
“We still have a lot of room for improvement,” the coach explained. “We are working on becoming more disciplined football players. We have a lot of young players who are playing out of control, not staying within the scheme, and frankly, trying to do too much. We have to learn that football is a team sport, and not shirk our responsibility. Each individual has to do his job and develop trust in his teammates, all while playing fast.”
The coach expects that message to carry forward into Friday’s game at Bill Gotto Field on the campus of Green Forest. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Team members of the Green Forest Tigers include: Gabriel Holland; Myo Hto; Soe Lah; Seth Charlton; Barrett Phillips; Evan Anderson; Bryan Soto; Trevor Stark; Alberto Martinez; Reiley Gordon; Gage Lowe; Devon Divall; Hayden Alvard; Jordy DeLeon; Jazmany Lopez; Dalton Randolph; Rodolpho Mendoza; Aron Divall; Max Jones; Devon Wethern; Zane Kauffman; Jordan Perez; Oscar Madrigal; Ray Foster; Adrian Serna; Logan Underdown; and Fredy Juarez. The head coach of the Tigers is Bobby Bishop. Assistant coaches include: Brandon Stone; Ben West; Tyler Harness; Daniel Fitts; and Skylar Fowler.
