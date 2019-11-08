GREEN FOREST — Tiger Nation closed the junior football season on Thursday with a pair of wins against the junior high teams from Lincoln.
The seventh-grade game ended with Green Forest claiming a 32-20 win over their conference competitors.
In the junior high contest, extra time was needed to determine a victor.
The Junior Tigers scored a touchdown in overtime to end the season on a high note with a 14-8 win over Lincoln.
