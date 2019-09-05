YELLVILLE — Two Heart of the Ozarks football teams will hit the gridiron on Friday night against each other to begin the season.
The 4A-1 Tigers of Green Forest will travel east to tangle with the 3A-2 Panthers of Yellville-Summit.
Both teams are ready to hit somebody other than themselves. Both coaches are looking to see how many questions are answered during competition.
Yellville-Summit is opening a new playbook with a new offense. “It’s hard to tell where we stand until we line up against someone other than ourselves,” Panther head coach Lucas Morris commented about his biggest concern leading up to the first game and what he hopes to see from his offense. “We have moved to a Flexbone attack, so hopefully we can get the Option clicking.”
Green Forest will be a run-oriented football team and head coach Bobby Bishop’s biggest concern is depth, “We’re very young, with over half of our squad being sophomores. Having quality backups at all positions has been a developing focus in preseason practice and will continue throughout the year.”
Offensively, Bishop is looking for fundamental football. “Mistakes, turnovers and penalties,” the coach continued. “Those self-inflicted wounds that hurt a team have to be minimized. Especially with a large number of kids that haven’t played varsity football, you tend to make inexperienced mistakes.”
Morris stressed the same issues when looking at his team at Yellville-Summit.
“Good decisions being made,” Morris noted about what he expects to see from the leaders on the team. “We have a lot of young guys all over the field and they are going to make mistakes. I’m hoping the leaders can keep them focused or get them refocused for the next play.”
The Panthers know what they will be facing from the Green Forest offense.
“Their offense has always been a three or four-headed monster,” Morris replied about the opponent’s offense. “They like to line up and run smash-mouth football. We have to find a way to hold our ground against them running right at us.”
Bishop responded to what the Tigers will have to do to keep things close, “Limiting big plays and being aggressive up front. We feel that we can present some problems for their offense.”
Green Forest isn’t concerned about opening the season on the road. “Load the bus and let’s go have some fun,” was Bishop’s message to his team. “Play alert, take advantage of opportunities and don’t wait on somebody else to make plays. Do your job to the best of your ability.”
Morris’ message wasn’t much different, “Play hard, play fast and have fun.”
In the middle of all the fun and playing hard, both coaches are looking to learn about their team.
“Can we consistently move the football and are we using good pad level and technique,” Bishop commented about what questions he has about the Tigers. “Are we implementing the fundamentals of the game of football?”
Yellville-Summit’s coach commented on what he wants to see answered, “Are we fast enough? We have speed in spurts but can we all go full speed every play? Because that is what it will take in this offense.”
Action is set to begin at 7 p.m. on Panther Field.
Team members of the home team Yellville-Summit Panthers include: Anthony Monroe; Javen Keymer; Aaron Robinson; Kyle Dobbs; Caleb Mitchell; Gus Simmons; Briten Roberts; Luke Carter; Conner Crain; Nate Butts; Timmy Schwartz; Billy Green; Caiden Curtis; Jacob Smith; Sam Robinson; Eli Cagle; Brennan Copeland; Kayden Geier; Domanic Dell; Dakota Deleon; Logan Mcvay; Lucas Mcvay; Kirk Knapp; Tyler Barrett; Tyler White; Christian Murphy; A.J. Jones; Devin Sheldon; Gavin Mungle; Hunter Smith; Will Carver; Jake Sills; Zach Young; Cody Hogg; T.J. Raimondi; and Zander Bell. The head coach of the Panthers is Lucas Morris. James Rhodes and Clark Austin are the assistant coaches.
Team members of the visiting Green Forest Tigers include: Gabriel Holland; Myo Hto; Soe Lah; Seth Charlton; Barrett Phillips; Evan Anderson; Bryan Soto; Trevor Stark; Alberto Martinez; Reiley Gordon; Gage Lowe; Devon Divall; Hayden Alvard; Jordy DeLeon; Jazmany Lopez; Dalton Randolph; Rodolpho Mendoza; Aron Divall; Max Jones; Devon Wethern; Zane Kauffman; Jordan Perez; Oscar Madrigal; Ray Foster; Adrian Serna; Logan Underdown; and Fredy Juarez. The head coach of the Tigers is Bobby Bishop. Assistant coaches include: Brandon Stone; Ben West; Tyler Harness; Daniel Fitts; and Skylar Fowler.
