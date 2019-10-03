CLARKSVILLE — After a big win over Morrilton last week, the Harrison Golden Goblin football has to make sure there is not a let down when taking the field against Clarksville Friday in the second 5A-West contest of the season.
Clarksville is not a team to overlook.
"Clarksville is much improved," said Harrison coach Joel Wells. "They have several players that are three-year starters and a really good sophomore class to go with them."
Wells is scared of this game.
"This is a trap game coming off a big win," he said. "We must have a short memory and keep our team grounded and prepared for the task at hand."
The veteran players for the Johnson County school are important to the squad and Wells will have to match the maturity of his players against those of the Panther squad.
Wells himself is a veteran coach and that experience will help when the Goblins line up against the Panthers who run a Single Wing formation on offense.
"The Single Wing is so old that it is new again," he joked. "It provides a lot of challenges that we don't see every week. A lot of the misdirection and eye candy."
When Harrison lines up opposite the Panther defense, they will be looking at some man-size opponents.
"They are very big," said Wells. "They are also physical on defense. We will need to use our speed to attack and stretch the field vertically and horizontally."
Possession time will be the key to the contest on Friday night.
"We can't let their offense keep the ball and dominate the clock," said Wells. "It will be very important for us to get an early lead. They don't have a come from behind offense.
The Panthers dropped their first game of the season last week against Farmington. The Cardinals topped Clarksville, 22-21. Farmington and Harrison are the only undefeated teams in overall play this season in the conference.
The Panthers of Clarksville and Greenbrier are both 3-1 overall.
Entering the contest, it will be all hands on deck. Several starters were not on the field against Morrilton last week, but they may be back this week.
"We have a few nicked up, but as of now we are planning on all playing," said the coach of the injury status of his team.
Focus will be important in this contest. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. in Clarksville.
Team members of the Harrison Goblins include: Colton Shaver; Michael Scott; Julius Scott; Zach Brussels; Brody Gilliam; Rilee Jones; Devin Mitchell; Carson Wright; Noah Moix; Ben Johnson; Lane Johnson; Dylan Madden; Cole Keylon; Trey Richardson; Seabastian Diffey; Logan Plumlee; Jacob Kendall; Landen Stephens; Gabe Paul; Vann Richards; Gabe Huskey; Colin Ballard; Nathan Griggs; Anthony Robinson; Dylan Block; Kaden Quandt; Sloan Barrett; Tyler Hutcheson; Max Payne; Brooks Both; Jake Barrett; Jordan Welsh; Bryant Ulrich; Jacob Dean; Logan King; Maddox Peck; Jordan Miller; Silas Digeser; Spencer Smith; Austin Hutton; Dylan Olson; Steven Chrisman; Dakota Adamson; Trey Stith; Breckin Duck; Tim Gass; Josh Farris; Chris McInturf; Uriah Forge; Zach Schaffer; Drayden Taylor; Elijah Blankenship; Skyler Graves; Anthony Allen; Jace Bardin; Kindred Thompson; Alex Quatman; Brandon Ricketts; Caden Robertson; Dayton Wilson; Brock Bardwell; and Gavin Kilbane, manager. The Goblins are coached by Joel Wells. Assistant coaches include: Chris Keylon; Dan Henderson; Doug Cross; Evan Cowling; Greg Cross; Jacob Lisko; Devon Boswell; Heath Nicholson; Matt Rodden; and Michael Evert.
