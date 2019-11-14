Harrison football has transitioned into an experienced team and making a run in the playoffs has become the new normal.
The Goblins continue that trend this season with an undefeated 10-0 record in the regular season and a No. 1 seed from the 5A-West.
Earning the top seed from the 5A-West pairs Harrison against the 4-6 Batesville Pioneers from the 5A-East.
This will be Harrison’s fourth year in-a-row to make the Class 5A State Football Playoffs and the only time they failed to make the second round was in the first of the four years when the Goblins lost to Batesville, 35-14.
Harrison has learned from those previous playoff births.
“We are a different team,” Goblin head coach Joel Wells commented. “All years take on a different look, but we are more experienced for sure.”
With experience comes leadership and Harrison has plenty of players to fill the leadership role and they will rely on that going into the playoffs.
“We have had good leadership all year and this week will be no different,” Wells noted.
Wells knows what it will take for the Goblins to win the game and he has addressed what it will take to slow down the Pioneers.
“We must take care of the football and finish in the red zone,” said the coach. “Our biggest concern is turning the ball over. If we can take care of the football then we will have a great chance to win the football game.”
Getting aligned to all the Batesville formations has been a big focus in practice this week.
“We must stop the run and make them one dimensional,” Wells responded to what will be the defensive key to the game. “If we can do that, they will be a lot more predictable.”
The weather put a damper on things to start the week of preparation, but Wells has kept things in order. “We don’t change our routine a whole lot, we were inside on Tuesday, but back outside on Wednesday and Thursday.”
Harrison is peaking at the right time and having players healthy at the end of the season has played a key role.
“It seems we have had a lot of small injuries throughout the year,” said the coach. “But we are more healthy now than we have been all year.”
Wells concluded with a message to the community and another to his players.
“A huge thank you for all the support for our team and program. We look forward to playing another home playoff game this year,” Wells exclaimed to the Goblin fans.
The message for the players was short and to the point.
“Win and advance, take care of business,” the coach finished.
Kickoff at F.S. Garrison Stadium is set for 7 p.m.
Follow the Daily Times Facebook page for quarter-by-quarter scores of the game. Saturday’s edition of the Daily Times will carry the complete game story.
Team members of the undefeated Harrison Goblins include: Colton Shaver; Michael Scott; Julius Scott; Zach Brussels; Brody Gilliam; Rilee Jones; Devin Mitchell; Carson Wright; Noah Moix; Ben Johnson; Lane Johnson; Dylan Madden; Cole Keylon; Trey Richardson; Seabastian Diffey; Logan Plumlee; Jacob Kendall; Landen Stephens; Gabe Paul; Vann Richards; Gabe Huskey; Colin Ballard; Nathan Griggs; Anthony Robinson; Dylan Block; Kaden Quandt; Sloan Barrett; Tyler Hutcheson; Max Payne; Brooks Both; Jake Barrett; Jordan Welsh; Bryant Ulrich; Jacob Dean; Logan King; Maddox Peck; Jordan Miller; Silas Digeser; Spencer Smith; Austin Hutton; Dylan Olson; Steven Chrisman; Dakota Adamson; Trey Stith; Breckin Duck; Tim Gass; Josh Farris; Chris McInturf; Uriah Forge; Zach Schaffer; Drayden Taylor; Elijah Blankenship; Skyler Graves; Anthony Allen; Jace Bardin; Kindred Thompson; Alex Quatman; Brandon Ricketts; Caden Robertson; Dayton Wilson; Brock Bardwell; and Gavin Kilbane, manager. The Goblins are coached by Joel Wells. Assistant coaches include: Chris Keylon; Dan Henderson; Doug Cross; Evan Cowling; Greg Cross; Jacob Lisko; Devon Boswell; Heath Nicholas; Matt Rodden; and Michael Evert.
