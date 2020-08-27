The long awaited season is ready to begin.
Friday night at Little Rock Christian Academy, Harrison faces Magnolia in a rare meeting between the two schools.
Next season the two schools will tangle again in a contest held in central Arkansas.
The Panthers offer an interesting matchup for the Goblins. Magnolia runs a Flex Bone offense. This will be the only time that the Goblins will see this offense in the regular season.
One of the strengths of the Panthers is the linebackers. Harrison’s coach Joel Wells has a plan of attack to neutralize those players.
“Our misdirection should help in the run game,” he said about getting past the aggressiveness of his opponent.
“It is really hard to tell about anyone’s team in the benefit game situation,” continued Wells. “Most teams play a lot of players.”
Due to COVID-19, the Goblins have not had an opportunity to play in football situations against opponents until last week when the team traveled to Rogers High School. The team had a lot of inexperienced players taking the field while playing the Mounties.
“We have improved a great deal,” said Wells about his team. “We must continue to improve if we want to compete in our conference.”
The offensive line is inexperienced this season and was a point of concern after the Rogers scrimmage.
“We have moved some people at various positions,” he said of the entire team. “The offensive line has been one of those spots. We will improve in this area all year.”
The Goblins plan to air out the football this season. A passing game is an important part of the team approach for Harrison. However, there may be more than a Panther defense that might factor into Harrison’s aerial attack as the rains from Hurricane Laura hit central Arkansas.
“It is on our radar,” said the Wells. “A plan B will be ready just in case.”
Wells likes the matchup that his team has with Magnolia.
“This should be a great test for our young team,” said Wells. “A long road trip in what could be adverse conditions. We will find out where we are at for sure.”
Team members include: Beck Jones; Sloan Barrett; Julius Scott; Cayden Luker; Brody Gilliam; Phoenix Whitney; Breckin Duck; Brock Bardwell; Hayden Davis; Noah Moix; Kaden Quandt; Lane Johnson; Cylan Madden; Cole Keylon; Trey Richardson; Logan Plumlee; Abe Estes; Talon Stephens; Gabe Paul; Vann Richards; Will Bryant; Anthony Robinson; Dylan Block; Matt Jones; Bentley Lemon; Alex Mills; Tyler Hutcheson; Wallace Crowley; Hudson Lewis; Anthony Allen; Caden Robertson; Jordin Welsh; Jacob Dean; Tristan Thompson; Marcus Reynolds; Maddox Peck; Jordan Miller; Kamran Bell; Dylan Olson; Steven Chrisman; Maliki Hilton; Elijah Lambert; Tim Gass; Josh Farris; Kohen Phifer; Chris McInturf; Jonathan Schaffer; Drayden Taylor; Skyler Graves; Mickey Upton; Evan Dixon; Jace Bardin; Taylor Baker; Kindred Thompson; Brekken Boswell; and Hunter Boernson. The team is coached by Joel Wells. Assistant coaches include: Chris Keylon; Jacob Lisko; Greg Cross; Doug Cross; Dan Henderson; and Evan Cowling.
