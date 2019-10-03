SPRINGDALE — The Green Forest Tiger football team is a young squad. Every game is a learning experience for the squad.
Friday night the Tigers will get to learn against one of the best teams in Class 4A — Shiloh Christian.
"We have good practices," said Green Forest coach Bobby Bishop. "We have been spending a lot of time on film watching the Prairie Grove game from last week. We are focusing on ourselves on the field in order to eliminate errors. We are trying to drill on fundamentals and technique."
The Tigers have come through the season with no injuries so far.
A big key to the contest for the Tigers will be possession of the football.
"We have to hang on to the football as long as well can," said Bishop.
Special teams play is a big part of the Shiloh Christian attack. Bishop has the Tigers working some extra time on the process.
"We work on onside kicks every week, usually on Wednesday," said Bishop. "We'll devote some time to all parts of special teams."
Shiloh Christian comes into the contest as the No. 4 team in Class 4A in the Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll. The Saints are a quality team.
"I've seen a lot of Shiloh teams play over the years, and they've had some great teams," said Bishop. "I believe this is the best one I've seen. No one in our league can match their size, speed and athleticism.
"We won't play a better team," continued Bishop. "So, I hope to see our kids compete to the best of their ability. Our toughness and desire will be tested. We have a second half of the season to play after this game. Therefore, it is critical that we see improvement as a football team."
Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Team members of the Green Forest Tigers include: Gabriel Holland; Myo Hto; Soe Lah; Seth Charlton; Barrett Phillips; Evan Anderson; Bryan Soto; Trevor Stark; Alberto Martinez; Reiley Gordon; Gage Lowe; Devon Divall; Hayden Alvard; Jordy DeLeon; Jazmany Lopez; Dalton Randolph; Rodolpho Mendoza; Aron Divall; Max Jones; Devon Wethern; Zane Kauffman; Jordan Perez; Oscar Madrigal; Ray Foster; Adrian Serna; Logan Underdown; and Fredy Juarez. The head coach of the Tigers is Bobby Bishop. Assistant coaches include: Brandon Stone; Ben West; Tyler Harness; Daniel Fitts; and Skylar Fowler.
