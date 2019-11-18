The undefeated season continued on Friday night when Harrison rolled over the Pioneers of Batesville to propel its momentum deeper into the Class 5A State Football Playoffs.
Harrison won the coin toss prior to the start of the game and continued winning on its way to a 49-14 victory to advance in the playoffs.
“Our kids were focused and ready to go,” Goblin head coach Joel Wells noted about the game. “These seniors have been prepared each and every week. There is a lot of leadership in that group. We have a lot of very smart players that can make adjustments. The intelligence of our team is our greatest strength.”
The Goblins got on the board in the first minute of action after a long passing play and then a long scoring run by senior standout Gabe Huskey.
Batesville managed to tie the game at seven apiece, but the Goblin defense controlled the Pioneers the rest of the way while the Harrison offense had its way with the opposing team.
“We have played good defense all year,” Wells continued. “We expected to shut down the run and make them one dimensional.”
Batesville, which is typically a run-first team, began the game with a heavy dose of throwing the ball to avoid the Goblin run defense.
The Pioneer passing game finished throwing 18-of-28 for 145 yards and one touchdown. Harrison’s defense also picked off two passes that shut down any momentum that Batesville tried to build for its offense.
“Batesville had a very good quarterback and our secondary did a good job of making him throw the short pass and not giving up the big play,” Wells mentioned. “We got pressure on him from our defensive line and linebackers which helped tremendously.”
Offensively, the Goblins stayed balanced and were able to put up points on the ground as well as through the air.
Harrison put five touchdowns in the scorebook from the run game while adding up 306 yards on the ground.
Two touchdowns were scored from the passing game while piling up 179 yards.
“We did a good job of mixing run and pass,” Wells noted. “Our offensive line played very good and that allowed us to do what we wanted to on offense.”
Harrison held a 35-7 lead at halftime.
The Goblin defense got their second interception on the sixth play of the second half and the offense quickly turned it into a touchdown to keep the clock running due to the mercy rule.
Harrison’s younger players were then able to gain good experience in the second half with the game put away.
“It is very important to get these younger players a taste of playoff football,” Wells commented on the younger players getting playing time. “It won't be long until it's their turn to make a playoff run.”
Harrison closed the game as they so often have, with back-to-back victory formations to run out the clock and advance to the second round of the playoffs.
Ben Johnson started the game under center and finished completing 4-of-6 passes for 127 yards and one touchdown. Cole Keylon completed 3-of-4 passes for 46 yards and a score. Logan Plumlee was 1-of-1 for 6 yards.
Colton Shaver caught two passes for 55 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown reception. Huskey’s lone catch was a 50-yard touchdown reception.
Rilee Jones reeled in two passes for 46 yards; Noah Moix, one catch, 23 yards; Tyler Hutcheson, one catch, 6 yards; and Carson Wright, one catch, -1 yards.
Huskey led the Goblin running game with 139 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns. Johnson had 74 yards on six carries with two scores. Keylon had one touchdown on three carries for 19 yards. Brody Gilliam had three carries for 39 yards; Collin Ballard, three rushes, 24 yards; Brooks Both, one carry, 10 yards; Julius Scott, one tote, 2 yards; and Logan Plumlee, one carry, -1 yards.
Keylon, Ballard and Trey Richardson each had a sack on defense. Shaver and Ulrich had one interception apiece.
Ballard also recovered a fumble on defense forced by Richardson.
Max Payne was a perfect 7-of-7 on extra point attempts.
“Win and advance,” Wells told his players after the game. “That is what playoff football is.”
Wells also relayed praise to his assistants.
“I’m real proud of our players and coaches,” said the coach. “We have a great staff and I don't think our assistant coaches get the credit they deserve. These guys are very loyal and hard working. This has been a 5 year process to get to this point and it's been very rewarding to watch our program get better each and every year. It's been a fun ride and we want to keep it going this week.”
With the win, the Goblins advance to play Pulaski Academy on Friday, Nov. 22, at F.S. Garrison Stadium.
Pulaski Academy defeated Magnolia by a 63-34 score on Friday to advance to play the Goblins.
